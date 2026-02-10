Aries Horoscope Today, 10 February 2026: Hold off on shopping today, even for small items

Aries Horoscope Prediction Today, 10 February 2026: Indecision marks your day, a departure from your usual clarity, says Ganesha. This may push you towards speculation—harmless unless you risk too much on uncertain outcomes. In matters of love, avoid impulsive guesses or hasty assumptions, as they may backfire. Pause, assess and give situations the time they require.
Disagreements may surface, and impatience could tempt you into sharp words. Resist the urge to dominate or dig in your heels. Stubbornness won’t help love today, but a softer tone will. Pause before reacting, apologise quickly if needed, and keep the conversation respectful and calm through evening, no matter what.
Hold off on shopping today, even for small items. There’s a chance you won’t be satisfied with what you buy — quality, value, or timing may feel off later. If a purchase is unavoidable, double-check details and don’t rush. Financially, this is a day to listen more than act. A trusted person’s advice can save you from a wrong call. Keep your wallet closed, your mind open, and let the day pass without pressure to “fix” money matters.
Health concerns could slow your pace today, affecting output. You may also rush while fixing schedules, so stay mindful. Routine work, especially technical tasks, needs extra alertness. Watch your temper — a short fuse could complicate simple matters. Slow down, prioritise wisely, and protect your energy through the day.
In 2025, the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman, all turned 60, marking a milestone for Hindi cinema. Actress Rani Mukerji, who has worked with all three, shared her experiences and insights into their contrasting approaches to cinema. While Aamir and Shah Rukh are intense and dedicated, Salman brings a casual energy to the set.