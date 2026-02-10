Aries Horoscope Today, 10 February 2026: Hold off on shopping today, even for small items

Aries Horoscope Prediction Today, 10 February 2026: Indecision marks your day, a departure from your usual clarity, says Ganesha. This may push you towards speculation—harmless unless you risk too much on uncertain outcomes. In matters of love, avoid impulsive guesses or hasty assumptions, as they may backfire. Pause, assess and give situations the time they require.

Astrology Predictions: Aries Love Horoscope Today

Disagreements may surface, and impatience could tempt you into sharp words. Resist the urge to dominate or dig in your heels. Stubbornness won’t help love today, but a softer tone will. Pause before reacting, apologise quickly if needed, and keep the conversation respectful and calm through evening, no matter what.