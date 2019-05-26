Aries, Horoscope for the week (May 27-June 1, 2019): Check astrology prediction for your sun sign

ARIES (Mar. 21- Apr. 20)

Horoscope for May 27, 2019: You’re not renowned for your patience, and it doesn’t take much to push you to breaking point. However, if you take evasive action at the beginning of the week, you’ll avert a struggle at the end. I know you’re happiest when everyone is getting on fine, so make it happen!

Aries Horoscope for May 28, 2019: It’s a moment for shedding commitments rather than taking on extra. You should pay greater attention to making your existing relationships more satisfying – and see to it that a loved one is happy. Remember that other people are far more important than financial success.

Aries Horoscope for May 29, 2019: There’s only one conclusion to be drawn from Mercury’s curious series of celestial connections: you’re on peak form creatively. But where’s your wicked sense of humour? This is still a prosperous period, by the way, in spite of appearances to the contrary.

Aries Horoscope for May 30, 2019: As much as the planets are urging you to risk your all financially, so they are sending a fair warning that a gamble is likely to incur heavy losses. The caution has never been more necessary. One thing is certain – that your responsibilities are shifting, and could be growing more intense.

Aries Horoscope for May 31, 2019: As Saturn, the planet of burdens and responsibilities plays its full part, the message is clear: the worst is over. But it could be a little while yet before you have to cope with the results of this week’s changing responsibilities. I know you’re bogged down by the trees, but do try to see the wood!

Aries Horoscope for June 1, 2019: One powerful planetary aspect follows another. Right now there’s an intense solar alignment coming up, so expect storms. The disruption in your energy pattern at such times always makes other people slightly erratic and you may have a great deal to put up with. Grin and bear it.