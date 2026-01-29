Aquarius Horoscope Today, 29 January 2026: Spending may go to books, communication tools, leisure, and other affordable wants

Aquarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 29 January 2026: A sudden pull toward philosophy or spirituality inspires you to spend on related books and interests. While exploration is enriching, Ganesha advises balancing ideals with day-to-day realities. Monitor your lifestyle and food habits, as well-being depends on consistency. Strive for harmony between inner growth and practical living.
Imagination is your advantage tonight. You’re likely to charm your partner with a sweet note or thoughtful gesture straight from the heart. That sincerity lands well, creating a utopian, affectionate mood. Keep it simple, personal and warm. A harmonious companionship follows, leaving both of you quietly content, in time, together.
Spending may go to books, communication tools, leisure, and other affordable wants. On investments, you will think a lot before committing, says Ganesha. Keep purchases modest, compare options, and avoid hasty bets. Reflection today helps you protect capital while still enjoying simple, manageable comforts, in peace and ease, at home.
Dedication runs so high you may skip breaks to clear the backlog. That drive helps you hit meaningful milestones, though a quiet anxiety about responsibilities may linger. Keep breathing room in the schedule. When you finish, pride follows — but only if you’ve kept quality intact and timelines realistic, throughout.
Opposition slams President Murmu's "recycled" speech lacking truth or accountability. Murmu highlighted government's agenda on economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare. Congress chief calls it a ritual with no clear goals or measurable outcomes. TMC deputy leader says it confirms government's denial. SP MP calls it devoid of facts and filled with lies.