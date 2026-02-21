Aquarius Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026: Overconfidence about funds could invite a reality check

Aquarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 February 2026: Head over heart — that’s the mantra for today, says Ganesha. Your natural tendency is to decide based on feelings, friendships or trends, but this is not the time to be swayed by peer pressure. Career, education or financial decisions must be taken with clarity and detachment. Don’t follow a path simply because others are choosing it. Step back, think long-term and evaluate what truly suits your skills and passions before committing.

Astrology Predictions: Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your partner offers the moral lift you need. You may feel like meeting close friends, or hosting something small at home. The vibe stays cheerful and busy. Your social ease impresses your beloved, and their praise feels deserved. Keep it simple and inclusive, without overdoing it, late evening, at home.