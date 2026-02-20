Aquarius Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026: A sweet get-together is indicated, and you relate to your partner with ease

Aquarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 20 February 2026: Your instinct to spread harmony and uplift others takes centre stage today. You may mediate disputes or attempt to solve others’ problems, sometimes at the cost of your own comfort. While your intentions are noble, people may take your goodwill for granted, warns Ganesha. You may feel you are leading by example, only to realise few are following. Continue doing what feels right, but maintain boundaries to avoid emotional drain.

Astrology Predictions: Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

A sweet get-together is indicated, and you relate to your partner with ease. You may appreciate them more openly today. A musical show, museum visit, or art gallery stroll appeals, especially with a gentle soundtrack in the background. Shared culture and quiet time deepen the bond, beautifully, this evening.