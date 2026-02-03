Aquarius Horoscope Today, 03 February 2026: You’d rather relax and let your partner lead today

Aquarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 03 February 2026: Challenges arise as opponents attempt to unsettle you, but your confidence and clarity keep you steady. Much like the lion who knows its strength, you stand firm against criticism or rivalry. Ganesha indicates victory in competitive situations, with silent yet solid support from your spouse helping you stay grounded.

Astrology Predictions: Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You’d rather relax and let your partner lead today. That generosity makes them feel special, and you may add a thoughtful gift as a reply. Keep the tone light, experiment with small surprises, and enjoy being present. The day favours easy affection over big plans, clearly, for both now.