Aquarius, Horoscope for the week (May 27-June 1, 2019): Check astrology prediction for your sun sign

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius, Horoscope for May 27, 2019: You have come to terms with emotional upsets, yet there is still a lingering sense that a wrong has yet to be righted. Although you may now speak your mind, this may not mean that a rift is mended just yet. There may still be some way to go before you’re in the clear.

Aquarius, Horoscope for May 28, 2019: You’re walking a tight-rope. Make the right moves and your success will be brilliant. Even now your destiny is being shaped by a strident solar alignment which is due to stirring up the heavens before very much longer. The time has come to play for even higher stakes than in the past.

Aquarius, Horoscope for May 29, 2019: Your wonderfully mischievous sense of humour should be well to the fore over the coming few days. It’s often the most serious people, such as you, who are best able to see the funny side of things. And after all, that has happened recently, you just have to laugh.

Aquarius, Horoscope for May 30, 2019: Aquarius is a fixed sign, which means that although you appear to be ever so adaptable, in fact, you tend to panic when faced with change that is not of your making. Be a little more flexible now, and you’ll open the way to an invitation you always dreamt of.

Aquarius, Horoscope for May 31, 2019: Mercury’s current aspects are bright and witty. You must choose your words and timing with the utmost care and on no account offend or alienate people with whom you must remain friends. It’s all a matter of discovering your secret, diplomatic skills.

Aquarius, Horoscope for June 1, 2019: Partners and friends certainly seem to be in a stroppy mood. There is no reason, though, why this shouldn’t be one of the most rewarding and exciting periods you have ever experienced. But think about this – are they dissatisfied because you have ignored their feelings?