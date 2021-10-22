Red Notice new trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds film looks formulaic and goofy

A new Red Notice trailer is here. It is a Netflix action comedy thriller that is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice’s trailers and promos have teased a fast-paced globe-trotting comedic action thriller.

Red Notice derives its title from the Interpol alert of the same name. The latest trailer of the film doubles down on the goofiness that was only teased in earlier trailers. It is clear that the film is wisely not taking itself too seriously.

The film was earlier going to be released by Universal Pictures, before Netflix acquired its rights. Chris Diamantopoulos and Ritu Arya also star.

It is unfair to judge a film just by a trailer, but Red Notice appears to have a fairly formulaic and mundane plot and is likely banking on its charismatic trio of stars to attract eyeballs.

There are one-liners and slick looking action scenes, but the promotion and marketing is deliberately not focussing on the plot, perhaps because there’s isn’t much.

That may not be enough. Previously, big-budget thrillers that have little substance in themselves and fallen flat at the box office. However, that will not affect Red Notice as much, as it will debut on Netflix, and not theatres.

The film might be a decent one-time watch, if nothing else.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.” Red Notice is set to be released on November 12, 2021.

