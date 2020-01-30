The Bad Boys films are like Hindi cop dramas: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is a big fan of Michael Bay. Rohit Shetty is a big fan of Michael Bay.

What is your earliest memory of the Bad Boys franchise?

I think the Michael Bay shot. It is a low angle shot which he takes when Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are getting up. You see it in my films also. I literally copy him. I also like the way Michael Bay shoots action. Especially in Bad Boy 2, there is a car chase. It is a long car chase. It is one of the finest car chases. I don’t know how many times I have seen that.

What stood out for you in the Bad Boys films?

The chemistry between Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, the styling of the film and the way the narrative goes stood out for me. It is like a Hindi cop film where the focus is on how they come together and break rules to deliver justice. It is an out-and-out Hindi film.

Which Hollywood action directors have influenced you?

I think Michael Bay and James Cameron are the finest directors we have. I like Bay for Bad Boys and the kind of films he makes. I love his styling. I like Transformers, especially the first two installments. James Cameron makes larger-than-life cinema. He has made many films, but one of my favourites is True Lies.

If given a chance, would you remake Bad Boys in Hindi? Who would you cast in the lead roles?

I can’t say that. The moment I tell the name, tomorrow morning, it will be on the front page. It will dilute my Sooryavanshi team. I know who should be in the film but let’s keep it as a surprise.

What are your expectations from Bad Boys for Life?

I think it is going to do wonders. It would be a typical Hindi film.

