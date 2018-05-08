Angelina Jolie on producing Jim Thorpe biopic Bright Path: Honoured to be working on this project

Angelina Jolie to produce a biopic on American athlete Jim Thorpe. Angelina Jolie to produce a biopic on American athlete Jim Thorpe.

Actor Angelina Jolie will be producing the film based on the life of legendary Native American athlete Jim Thorpe. Martin Sensmeier will portray the world-renowned athlete in the film, titled Bright Path: The Jim Thorpe Story, reported Deadline. Jolie, 42, will produce the project along with Steve Tisch, Abraham Taylor and Todd Black of Escape Artists Productions. Sensmeier, 32, will also serve as the executive producer on the project.

“I’m honoured to be working on this project. I have had the privilege of spending time with Bill Thorpe, and will be listening to and guided by the Tribes and the Thorpe family in the making of this film,” said Jolie in a statement.

The film’s script has been written by Taylor along with Alex Nibley and Sterlin Harjo.

In 1912, Thorpe won two Olympic gold medals representing the United States while his citizenship went unrecognized during a period of cultural genocide for Native Americans. He went on to play Major League Baseball, professional football and eventually founded the organization that became the NFL.

According to a report in Variety, Thorpe’s family will be involved in the feature. Son of Jim Thrope, Bill Thorpe said, “My brother Richard and I are the only surviving children of Jim Thorpe. Our father’s accomplishments in life are a great source of pride to us. In the more than six decades since Burt Lancaster’s ‘Jim Thorpe: All American,’ our family has heard of dozens of attempts to bring this story to modern audiences, but we have never shared the vision of a movie until the authentic portrayal in Bright Path: The Jim Thorpe Story.”

Angelina Jolie’s last film as a producer was the animated drama film titled, The Breadwinner that released in November 2017. The film was based on a novel by Deborah Ellis and revolved around the life of a young girl in Taliban-ruled Afganistan. It was also nominated at the 90th Academy Awards in the Best Animated Film category.

