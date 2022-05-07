scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Amber Heard appears frightened as Johnny Depp advances in her direction in court. Watch dramatic video

Amber Heard, who was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2018, has accused him of domestic violence and sexual assault on multiple occasions.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 7, 2022 12:16:48 pm
Amber Heard, Johnny DeppAmber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently embroiled in a legal battle. (Photo: AP)

Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard’s is attracting attention from all quarters. Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2018, has accused him domestic violence and sexual assault. She reiterated the accusations against Depp in a 2018 op-ed that she wrote for the Washington Post, without naming the actor. But it was enough for Depp to sue her.

They are currently embroiled in a legal battle over latter’s claims in a Fairfax, Virginia court. With minute-by-minute coverage available online, observers have taken sides.

Now, in a video that has gone viral, Depp and Heard can be seen in a brief but tense standoff. The video shows Depp walking towards the exit, approaching Heard, who has just left the witness box. But when Heard spots him, she seems frightened and immediately stops in her tracks. A policeman, meanwhile, blocks Depp’s path and he turns away, shrugging and smiling.

Also Read |During Johnny Depp trial, psychologist testifies Amber Heard suffered PTSD after assault

The inherently dramatic nature of the video has evoked lots of reaction on social media. While most appear to side with Depp, and suggest that Heard is simply acting, some are concerned for her. One wrote, “Omg, she saw Johnny prepping to leave and she hurries down from the stand just to create a scene!” One said, “It’s a common security practice in the courtroom to have distance between the parties.” Another person tweeted, “Suddenly had to face the man she’s been talking about all day.”

