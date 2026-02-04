Zero tax on life-saving cancer drugs, higher tobacco levies can cut treatment costs: AIIMS doctors

The structural policy changes can also serve as a guidance for other countries in the region with similar socio-economic and disease burden characteristics, the article said. (File photo)

Doing away with taxes on several newer, lifesaving cancer therapies — combined with the increase in taxes on tobacco products — are a step towards making cancer care more affordable and accessible, according to a correspondence published on Wednesday in the journal Frontiers in Public Health by doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

The correspondence added that increasing taxes on tobacco products, which is likely to drive down consumption, can likely save trillions of rupees in averted treatment costs.

“These …should be regarded as steps in making cancer care more affordable, accessible as well as ones which promote health in society… The structural policy changes can also serve as a guidance for other countries in the region with similar socio-economic and disease burden characteristics which might benefit from adopting or adapting these measures,” the article said.