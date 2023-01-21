How yoga can help you generate body heat and beat the cold

There are some practices in yoga which can be effectively used to combat severe cold and winter blues. The best way to combat this seasonal challenge is to do Suryanamaskar, the Agnisar kriya followed by Swana and Suryabheda pranayama first thing in the morning. This energises and vitalises both the body and brain and generates heat within. In the evening, you can do just Agni Kriya and Swana pranayama to fire up the body again.

Suryanamaskar: This is a series of 12 asanas combined together to make half a round of Suryanamaskar. It is appropriately called Sun Salutation because at a subtle level it awakens the brightness, brilliance and energy of the sun within you. It is a scientific combination of asanas with forward-backward bending and manipulation of the spine. It stretches all muscles in the legs, arms, targets the digestive-endocrine system and activates the thyroid glands, all of which stimulates and awakens heat and energy within. Twenty-four poses of asanas make one full round.

What must be borne in mind is that besides doing the poses, one must combine the practice with breath control too. For example, the first five rounds may be done with a series of inhalation and exhalation in each pose. Then the next five rounds with holding the breath within. With practice, one can even do 48 poses in one breath.

This helps remove blockages in the flow of blood, improves respiration and clears the way for prana, vital life force, to flow easily in the whole body. Spiritually, it awakens the sun within and stimulates energy, heat within. When done dynamically it can make a person sweat profusely even in severe cold.

Precautions: Suryanamaskar must not be practised by those suffering from heart, BP, severe back problems etc without expert guidance and medical advice. Suryanamaskar must always be followed by Shavasana to bring the respiration back to normal and relax all muscles and nerves in the body.

Agnisar Kriya: This is a powerful practice which you may have difficulty with initially as the stomach muscles are not used to being moved voluntarily. It must be done in the morning on an empty stomach at the end of all asanas.

You may sit in Padmasana or Bhadrasana, sitting with knees about shoulder width apart but toes touching each other and hips resting on the parted heels. Place your palms flat on the floor with fingers pointing inwards and elbows straight, making you lean forward a little.

Relax your body, take a deep breath in, exhale fully, emptying out your lungs, then lean forward and contract your neck and throat area, thus performing the Jalandhara bandh. Then move your stomach in and out rapidly for as many rounds as possible. When you tire or want to inhale, then release the Jalandhar bandh, inhale and straighten your body and relax.

Do three rounds of 10 counts initially, then build it up to five rounds of 10 counts.

Precautions: This Kriya should be avoided in summer months or if done, it must be followed up with cooling pranayama like Sheetali and Sheetkari pranayama. People with BP, heart, acidity, ulcers, diarrhoea or hyper active thyroid must avoid this practice.

Swana pranayama: As the name indicates, this pranayama imitates the panting that dogs do to maintain homeostasis.

Sit in Bhadrasana, establish yourself with a relaxed body, inward awareness. Then stick your tongue out maximum and do rapid and forceful breathing in and out, using your stomach muscles to accentuate this. Contract the stomach muscles as you exhale and expand as you inhale. To start with, you can do 10 counts then build it up to 20 counts. Do three rounds in the beginning, then build to five rounds.

Precautions: People with high BP, heart problems, ulcers or hyper acidity or those suffering from diarrhoea must not do this practice.

Suryabheda practice: This pranayama again is a powerful practice and must not be done excessively.

Sit in any meditation pose. Relax the whole body. Try to look at the nose tip and watch your breath at the nose tip. Do it only if it’s comfortably possible or hold it as long as comfortable. Initially you may be just about able to look at the nose tip. You can release this gaze if it is strenuous.

Close your left nostril with the ring finger and take a deep breath in from the right nostril and breathe out from the right nostril. This is one round. The left nostril is closed throughout. Do five rounds initially and build to 10-20 rounds.

When you become proficient, you may practise with breath retention, Kumbhak, for variation and greater effect. Inhale through the right nostril with mental counting to the rhythm of seconds. Say, you inhale for 6 or 8 seconds, then try to hold the breath inside for an equal number of seconds, then exhale for the same number of seconds. This is one round. Initially do three rounds, then slowly build to five rounds.

This practice not only heats up the body but also balances vata (wind) and kapha (phlegm). It awakens energy and vitality and is a good practice for depression too. The right nostril is associated with the Pingala nadi, which is the solar nadi and thus apes the properties of the sun.

Yoga, which is closely associated with Prakriti, not only respects but uses the forces of nature itself to face its challenges and draw from its benefits.

(Kamini Bobde is a Kundalini practitioner who follows the Swami Satyananda Saraswati tradition of yoga. She is the author of Kundalini Yoga for All: Unlock the Power of Your Body and Brain. Published by Penguin)