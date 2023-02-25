How yoga asanas and pranayama can help in managing male infertility

We’ve come a full circle from baby boom to negative population growth, with a worldwide trend of prosperity being inversely proportionate to fertility. So Africa and Afghanistan have a high fertility rate while all developed countries have a low fertility rate. Urban India is joining others in rising infertility rate among men and women, Globally 48.5 million couples experience infertility. The use of ART (assisted reproductivity technology) has increased by five to ten per cent.

Let’s look at male infertility, which is because of semen abnormalities, immature semen, or semen not strong enough to swim to reach the egg and fertilise it. Premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction are other reasons. There is evidence now to show that some of the problems related to infertility are stress, anxiety, lifestyle, lack of sleep, excessive smoking, alcohol, marijuana and radiation emissions from technological devices.

Studies have show that animal and human spermatozoa exposed to EMR emitted by mobile phones had reduced motility, structural anomalies and increased oxidative stress. Scrotal hyperthermia and increased oxidative stress might be the key mechanisms through which EMR affects male fertility. However, these negative effects appear to be associated with the duration of mobile phone use. Controlled use of electronic devices is not harmful. It is the excessive use which can prove detrimental.

Why yoga can work to correct the problem is because it works on the pituitary, pineal gland secretions, hormonal imbalance or disorder in which your immune system works against your own sperms. Yoga is effective in activating and regulating pituitary and pineal glands (Shambhavi mudra), correcting any malfunctioning of the immune system (all the asanas and pranayama given below). Moreover, it is now established beyond doubt that the relaxation practices of yoga, like Shavasana and Yoga Nidra, counter the daily accumulation of stress and help build will power when practised with taking a positive sankalpa (resolve). This is important, as not only does stress cause infertility but infertility further adds to stress, anxiety and emotional problems in the relationship of the couples.

Most of the yoga practices for men will target toning up the reproductive organs, asanas which are pelvic and floor-based, bandhas and mudras, which directly impact the lower genital system.

Sitting down asanas:

1. Gulf chakrasana (Hip joint rotation)

2. Ardha titliasana & Poorna Titali asana ( Flapping both knees like wings of a butterfly in z sitting position)

3. Yoga mudra asana: Forward bending asana

4. Matsyasana: Fish pose

5. Kandharasana: Shoulder pose

6. Marjari asana: Curving and relaxing the spine like a cat does.

7. Paschimottanasana: Spine stretching pose

8. Gatyatmak meru Vakrasana: Dynamic spine twisting

Lying down asana:

1. Pada Sanchalana: Cycling pose

2. Pawan muktasana: freeing gas asana

3. Udarkarshasana: Body twisting asana

Standing Asana:

1. Tadasana: Full body stretch like a palm tree

2. Dwikonasana: Double angle pose

3. Trikonasana: Triple angle pose

4. Surya namaskar: Sun salutation

5. Shav asana: Dead body pose ( relaxation practice)

6. Yoga Nidra: Psychic sleep, to be performed once a week initially.

Mudra practices:

1. Ashwini mudra: Alternate squeeze tightening, then relaxing the anus muscles like a horse does.

2. Moolbandha: With inhalation, squeeze tightening the perineum area and holding breath for as long as possible, then releasing the bandha and the breath.

3. Mahabandha: Locking the three Granthis, throat, abdomen and perineum centre with exhalation and holding the bandhas as long as you can hold the breath.

4. Shambhavi Mudra: Eyebrow-centre gazing

5. Khechari mudra: Folding tongue back to touch deep inside the throat area.

Pranayama:

1. Kapalbhati: Forceful exhalation

2. Bhastrika: forceful inhalation and exhalation

3. Anulom Vilom: Alternate nostril breathing

4. Anulom Vilom with Kumbhak: Holding the breath after inhalation or after exhalation.

5. Bhramari: Creating vibrations inside the brain

6. Om chanting with Shambhavi mudra 11 times

There are some foods which are particularly good for men like nuts almond, walnut, pista, figs, apricot and protein in the form of organic eggs, fish and sprouts. Ghee is also good. Fresh fruits and vegetables have prana shakti or life force. Eat them as such instead of keeping them cooked or uncooked in the fridge. Top it up with good sleep.

(Kamini Bobde is a Kundalini practitioner who follows the Swami Satyananda Saraswati tradition of yoga. She is the author of Kundalini Yoga for All: Unlock the Power of Your Body and Brain. Published by Penguin)