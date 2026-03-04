World obesity day: Why Indian parents must rethink rewarding kids with food and eating out

On World Obesity Day, we must recognise a silently growing health concern affecting a large population in India: childhood obesity.

Obesity was once considered an adult health issue. Now, it is alarmingly increasing among school-aged children. Even more concerning is the increased risk of early-onset type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and metabolic disorders during adolescence and early adulthood. Childhood obesity develops gradually and hence may go unnoticed till it’s too late. Repeated food patterns, lifestyle habits including irregular sleeping habits and environmental factors directly influence it, many of which are unintentionally shaped at home.

Giving food as a reward is one of the most common mistakes parents make. When a child achieves something academically or behaviourally, parents often offer chocolates, sweets or fast food as a reward. Children begin to associate high-sugar, high-fat foods with emotional comfort and achievement. Over time, they may develop a psychological dependence on processed and ultra-processed foods.

Another major issue is the high consumption of processed and packaged snacks. Nowadays, children are introduced to flavour-enhanced chips, sugary beverages, biscuits, breakfast cereals and instant foods at a very young age. These foods are specifically designed to trigger the brain’s reward system and up flavour profiles. When consumed regularly, cravings increase and children may begin to reject natural foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Portion sizes are another hidden contributor. Many parents unknowingly overfeed their children. Eventually, children may lose the ability to recognise hunger and satiety cues naturally. This disrupts appetite regulation and encourages overeating.

Why do we need to stop eating out, fix meal times?

Eating out and online food delivery apps have significantly changed our food culture. Foods served in restaurants often contain excess salt, sugar and unhealthy fats. In today’s fast-paced world, such meals have become routine rather than occasional. Slowly and steadily, calorie intake increases without parents realising it.

Another concern is the lack of structured meal timings. Erratic meal schedules and skipping meals often lead to excessive snacking. Children may snack continuously on processed foods, increasing their overall daily calorie intake. Increased screen time and associated eating habits further worsen the problem. Eating while watching television or using mobile devices reduces mindful eating. Children may not recognise the brain’s signals to stop eating and often consume larger quantities unconsciously.

What can parents do differently?

We must understand that restriction alone will not help. Completely banning certain foods can sometimes increase cravings. Instead, parents should focus on balanced exposure, portion control and modelling healthy eating behaviours.

Story continues below this ad

Structured meal patterns and regular timings should be established. Family meals without screens must be encouraged. A healthy plate should include half the portion as vegetables, one-quarter as proteins and the remaining quarter alone as carbohydrates. Keep healthy snacks visible and easily accessible at home. Limit sugary beverages and replace them with water or homemade alternatives. Most importantly, children learn by observation. When parents eat mindfully and prioritise nutritious foods, children are more likely to follow.

Childhood obesity is about awareness, not blame. Small, consistent food choices made at home today shape a child’s metabolic health tomorrow.

Always monitor your child’s growth and behavioural patterns

Ensure your child has a daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and plays physical games. Limit device use by setting no-use periods during the day that the whole family honours. Ensure adequate, high-quality sleep to prevent hormonal imbalances.

Monitor their weight and height. Childhood diabetes or prediabetes is suspected in children who are grossly overweight and have a family history. Get them tested. Also be alert if they develop a dark, velvety patch on the back of their neck, medically called acanthosis nigricans; it is a sign of insulin resistance. Watch out for irregular periods or PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) in teen girls, as chances of developing diabetes are high. Check for cholesterol and even BP. Obesity is a major risk factor for dyslipidemia (abnormal cholesterol), with over 43% of children with obesity having high cholesterol. Early screening is crucial to prevent long-term cardiovascular risks.

Story continues below this ad

Early action can help ensure that today’s children grow into healthy adults, free from the burden of preventable chronic diseases like obesity or type 2 diabetes.

(Dr Mohan is Chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai)