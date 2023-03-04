World Obesity Day: How obesity in children, teens can cause blood clots, raise heart attack risk in later life

Blood clots can affect anyone and several studies, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said that being overweight is one of the risk factors. If blood clots do not dissolve naturally, then they can pose a serious health risk. Now a new study by the University of Gothenburg shows that being obese as a child and a young adult can be discrete risk factors for blood clots later in life. This year, the theme of World Obesity Day (March 4) is “Changing perspectives: Let’s talk about obesity.”

WHAT THE STUDY SAYS

The present study comprises 37,672 men in Sweden, born between 1945 and 1961. It is based on information about height, weight and Body Mass Index (BMI) from the men’s records, first from school health care services (at the age of 8 years) and, second, from medical examinations on enrolment in the Armed Services (at age 20), along with register data on any blood clots up to age 62 on average. Results, now published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, have shown that BMI at both ages 8 and 20, independently of each other, can be linked to venous blood clots. These may occur in, for example, the leg (deep vein thrombosis, DVT) or the lung (pulmonary embolism).

In adulthood, two groups were found to be at a significantly increased risk of venous thrombi. The first was individuals, who had been overweight both as children and as young adults, while the second was composed of those whose weight in childhood was normal and who became overweight only in early adulthood. Being overweight in both childhood and young adulthood was found to raise the risk of arterial thrombi — that is, clots resulting from constricted blood vessels with fatty deposits and inflammation. Since there were few cases of arterial blood clots in the study, further studies are needed to confirm these findings.

WHAT IS OBESITY?

Obesity is a complex disease that occurs when an individual’s weight is higher than what is considered healthy for his or her height. It affects children as well as adults. Many factors can contribute to excess weight gain, including eating patterns, physical activity levels and sleep routines, according to the CDC. A person with a Body Mass Index of more than 30 is considered obese while between 25 and 30 is overweight. Dr Shashank Shah, former president, Obesity Surgery Society of India, and consulting bariatric surgeon at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, said, “If obese as a child or adolescent, then almost 70 per cent is carried into adulthood. This group has a five-time higher risk of severe obesity, which is known to increase inflammation in the body. And inflammation can increase susceptibility to clot formation. The study findings are as expected and according to what doctors have been observing,” he said.

WHAT KIND OF CLOTS CAN FORM BECAUSE OF OBESITY?

Blood clots include deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), which are serious but preventable medical conditions. DVT is a blood clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, but it can occur in other places, like the arm. If a DVT breaks off and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs, it causes a PE, which is a blockage of arteries in the lungs. Together, DVT and PE are known as venous thromboembolism (VTE). Obesity is a disease with hyper coagulation and inflammation, says Dr Jayashree Todkar, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon. “It can create a high-risk situation for developing clots in the blood vessels, arteries and veins. Children who are obese do grow up as overweight adolescents and consequently obese adults unless specific efforts are taken. During adolescence, the body experiences major hormonal changes. Obesity leads to major hormonal imbalance. Hence adolescent obesity becomes a strong invitation for the consequences of these hormonal imbalances. These impact the coagulation profile and higher clotting tendencies,” she said.

IS BMI A GOOD INDICATOR OF WEIGHT?

“Obesity stems from a problem of excessive fat deposition around the organs (visceral fat) and underneath the skin (subcutaneous fat). So, while the BMI chart is a good indicator of unhealthy weight but not the most accurate one. For reasons such as it does not say anything about lean weight and fat weight. We need to understand body weight composition. It does not consider central versus peripheral fat deposits. Central fat distribution is a major risk factor for lifestyle diseases like Type-2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and cancer. Finally, some individuals with heavy bone structure, muscle mass and water mass, who follow a healthy lifestyle of regular workouts and nutritious diet, may carry more weight that may be categorised as overweight, which is highly misleading. So the solution is a simple measuring tape to supplement BMI chart and measuring the circumferences of waist, hip and thighs. For women, the ratio of waist to hip circumstances should not exceed 0.85 and for men the ratio of waist to hip circumstances should not exceed 1.0. These are gold standard criteria for diagnosis of obesity,” says functional medicine expert and health coach Vijay Thakkar.

He also suggests other methods of assessing body weight. There is the skin fold calliper, bio impedance analysis and the Dexa scan. Of these, the skin fold calliper is the most cost-effective. “But it requires the person conducting the test to be very skillful. The fat tends to slip away and the clip has to be put in as soon as the fat is pinched for an accurate reading,” adds Thakkar.

INDIA’S OBESITY MAP

As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data, the prevalence of obesity in Indians has increased in 2019-21 as compared to 2015-16. Almost one in every four persons was found to be overweight as against one in five earlier. Obesity is a major risk factor for various non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and stroke, and various forms of cancer.