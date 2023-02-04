World Cancer Day: How yoga helped my brother Ram beat the side effects of cancer therapy

In my years as yoga teacher, I’ve had occasion to help some cancer patients deal with the disease and the side effects of the treatment. Here I’m recounting two such cases who reported improvement in their health parameters. They are Gauri, my yoga student, and Ram, my brother.

In most of my yoga teaching, and most so in cancer management cases, it is the subtle practices that work powerfully on the person. Unfortunately, people think that unless they have sweated and exerted, they have not done yoga. But the world’s understanding of yoga is approaching a curve, which will be the next explosion of the understanding of its yet deeper levels.

MY BROTHER RAM

My brother Ram had suffered cancer of the lymph node in 2003. He had gone through chemotherapy but the side effects kept bothering him for years after the cancer treatment.

Two major fallouts were a fall in the blood platelet count and diabetes. Because of this he had low energy levels, frequent headaches and loss of body mass. He flew down to Mumbai from Chennai sometime in the last week of August 2013. For a week, we did morning and evening sessions. He, along with my two other brothers, Thyagarajan and Lakshman, have been national-level badminton champions. So, Ram caught on well the important parameters to keep in mind while doing yoga and how the practice of yoga was distinct from other fitness-oriented exercises.

The first signs of improvement manifested in higher energy levels and no recurring headaches. The most heartening change was weight gain and muscle build-up in his body. When he started the practice, his weight was around 67 kg. In about a month, his weight was 71 kg. Since then, he has not looked back.

Ram’s victory over cancer is also because of his general jovial and positive dispensation in life. Thus, even when he took up yoga, he took it up with confidence and a positive attitude.

This is what Ram has to say about his experience. “After yoga, my lungs are extremely clear, my digestion has improved tremendously, my platelets, though below normal, are not very low. I continue doing yoga, giving positive messages and auto-suggestion to my mind and body to bring my platelets to normal.”

THE STORY OF GAURI

Gauri called me up in the middle of April 2015, after she had undergone surgery and finished two sessions of chemotherapy. I had amazing results with lymph node cancer for my brother, Ram, whose blood platelet levels were not coming back to normal several years after chemotherapy.

Therefore, with complete confidence, I told her we would start sessions as soon as her doctor at Tata Memorial gave her the green signal. Having approved, we started her classes before her third chemotherapy. Gauri told me she would be taking 20 chemos and what was fortnightly would become weekly. Gauri, besides loss of hair, was suffering from nausea, vomitting, high acidity problems and sleep disorder. Her hands and feet had blackened.

I started with limbering up asanas, the Pawan Mukta asana series, to gauge her overall condition. However, from the beginning, I resorted heavily on the most powerful practices of Shavasana, Yoganidra and Pranavidya. These three practices set the substratum for her well-being. This, backed by a slow progression of asanas and pranayama, started showing several heartening trends.

Gradually, there was a distinctive change in Gauri’s physical, mental and emotional state. Also, the positive physical manifestation of the benefits of her daily yoga gave her tremendous confidence and hope. Positive physical changes could be seen in the disappearance of the discolouration of (darkened) hands and feet, better energy levels and longer and deeper sleep. Her gastro intestinal issues also disappeared. She started to go out occasionally for a movie or to eat out.

Gauri used to go to the hospital for check-up on a Monday and Tuesday would be her chemo day. Earlier, she would be too tired or bogged down with side effects till Wednesday. But gradually, she was well enough to take her yoga class in the evening, even on chemo days. Within two weeks, her yoga had progressed to better than many normal healthy people. In fact, Suryanamaskar become part of her practice quite early on.

I worked with her oncologist, Dr Aseem Jain, who told me that her initial four chemo cycles had affected her gastro-intestinal system. For the later ones, she was taking Textol chemo which causes netropenia, that is, lowering of white blood cells, peripheral neuropathy, numbness and tingling in the hands and legs, pain in the joints and muscles and fall in blood platelet levels with its attendant problems of low energy and immunity. Gauri had a little pain and discomfort in her left leg. Otherwise, all other parameters were good.

It is to her credit that she has taken the challenge head on, gives herself fully to the yoga practice and is full of curiosity to understand the principles on which the science of yoga rests.