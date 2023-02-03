World Cancer Day: ‘I was vegetarian, ate right, still had colorectal cancer,’ says 49-year-old survivor, who sets up support group, is avid trekker

A routine conversation with a stranger whose name he still does not know but met briefly at an onco-surgeon’s clinic was a turning point for 49-year-old Pune businessman Anoop Mehta. He had just been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, was yet to come to terms with it and was asking the same question that most do: “Why me?” So there he was, at the OPD, depressed and unable to cope with the burning sensation in his body and the numbness in his hands. “And next to me was this man, who had come for a follow-up at the clinic, looking happy and ‘oh so normal’ as investigations showed no trace of cancer in his body,” recalls Anoop. He eagerly listened to the stranger’s struggle with colorectal cancer and at that moment decided to stop worrying and focus on the treatment as the doctors hand-held him through his troughs.

But Anoop also realised the lack of a support network where one could share notes and interact with people who have undergone difficult situations, helping each other in the process. Cancer can be a lonely battle and more so for those who may not have a family to rely on. “Each person dealing with cancer draws inspiration from celebrities. We talk about Lance Armstrong (who suffered from testicular cancer) as warriors. Some of us may even be surrounded by family and friends. Still, it is in a support group, where we can share similar experiences, empathise with each other’s struggle and learn from them, that we feel more hopeful,” says Anoop.

There are support groups for patients with breast and ovarian cancer but very few for colorectal and other types of cancers. Anoop, along with other cancer survivors and the Oncology Group of Pune that has approximately 150 doctors, will launch a support group on February 5, coinciding with an “Umeed Ki Run” marathon. “Cancer creates fear in our minds. But the choice is ours and the ‘Umeed Ki Run’ is a statement that signifies our lives are more than just the disease,” says Anoop.

Part of the support group’s efforts is also to generate awareness about early symptoms and interventions. He recalls it was in 2020 that he suffered repeated bouts of digestive problems. He was initially treated for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) but treatment did not stop symptoms like a runny stomach. Soon a colonoscopy picked up a tumour in the rectum and this vegetarian from a traditional Jain family was flabbergasted, unable to understand how he was diagnosed with cancer when he had no family history.

“Fortunately for me, I was in Stage 2B and a sandwich regimen followed with cycles of radiation and chemotherapy followed by surgery. Post-surgical intervention was followed by chemotherapy,” he recalls. However, there were minor hiccups where Anoop had to be operated for a left knee ligament tear and contracted COVID 19 days before the cancer surgery in February 2021. Post-surgery, he was fitted with a stomach bag – a small pouch outside the body that collects waste till normal bowel function returns. But within eight days of discharge, Anoop faced a complication as his intestine got twisted and he kept vomiting. He was admitted in the ICU and he recalls losing more than 10 kg in a single day! Doctors had to treat him for dehydration and again operate upon the twisted intestine.

There was another unforeseen emergency. “My treating oncologist got infected with COVID 19 and I became very nervous. But under his guidance, another doctor performed the surgery. Eighteen days after the surgery, my bag was also removed. It has been extremely challenging from October 2020 till July 2021 when I completed my last chemotherapy and then could breathe a sigh of relief,” says Anoop. To celebrate, he completed a five-day trek at Uttarakhand and is now keenly organising the marathon and support group launch event.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates, the global burden of colorectal cancer will increase by 56 per cent between 2020 and 2040 to more than three million new cases per year. The burden of colorectal cancer is highest in Asia where more than half of all the cases and deaths are recorded.

Dr Sujai Hegde, senior surgical oncologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, says this is currently the fourth most common cancer in men and fifth among women in India. “Previously it was purely thought to be a ‘Western’ disease and the driving factors were red meat consumption and alcohol among others. However, the incidence is increasing and around 75,000 new cases are detected per year. Early detection is important.” That’s why in the US, a colonoscopy after the age of 50 is a prerequisite for medical insurance. Obesity, sedentary lifestyle and tobacco are also among the other risk factors and lifestyle modification is important to minimise risks.