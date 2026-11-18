Seven in 10 deliveries among urban, white-collar working families in India end in a Caesarean section, substantially higher than the national average. Nearly half the mothers deliver after 30, while almost one in five newborns require hospital care, according to a new analysis of maternity insurance claims.

The report, ‘Maternity in Corporate India: The Childbirth Saga of Working India’, by Plum DataLabs, analysed 16,192 deliveries and 1,607 pregnancy losses over three years. The dataset recorded Rs 192.1 crore in claims, of which a sum of Rs 115.7 crore was paid.

A straightforward delivery in a metropolitan city costs a median Rs 1,00,012, increasing to Rs 1,46,607 for complicated deliveries and Rs 1,74,526 for high-risk deliveries. In the most expensive five per cent of high-risk metro cases, the bill crossed Rs 8.5 lakh. Despite employer-provided health insurance, 82 per cent of families paid out of pocket, largely because maternity sub limits were exhausted.

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The median out-of-pocket expense was Rs 30,990 for a straightforward metro delivery and Rs 53,938 for a high-risk delivery.

The median out-of-pocket expense was Rs 30,990 for a straightforward metro delivery and Rs 53,938 for a high-risk delivery. The median out-of-pocket expense was Rs 30,990 for a straightforward metro delivery and Rs 53,938 for a high-risk delivery.

The report also found that maternity claim deductions increased sharply with bill size, reaching 69 per cent for claims exceeding Rs 2 lakh. Deductions for other in-patient claims in the same employer portfolio remained around 15–18 per cent in the higher claim brackets.

Maternity insurance limits, commonly around Rs 50,000, had not kept pace with hospital costs. The report, therefore, suggests a coverage of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh as a more appropriate baseline.

Working mothers are having children later

The median age of mothers was 29, compared with approximately 25 nationally. Around 45 per cent of deliveries were among women aged 30 and above, while 8.5 per cent were among women aged 35 and older.

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The trend was more pronounced in metropolitan cities, where the median maternal age was 30 and 55 per cent of deliveries occurred after 30. Mumbai recorded a median age of 31, with nearly 59 per cent of deliveries among women aged 30 and above. In contrast, Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai recorded a median age of 28.

Economist and author Dr Vidya Mahambare attributed the differences between Tamil Nadu and metropolitan employment hubs partly to women’s workforce participation and household gender roles. She said, “In Tamil Nadu, fewer women in their 20s are employed, including among graduates, and that family expectations around having a child soon after marriage continue to influence decisions.” The report found that the share of deliveries among women aged 30 and above increased from 42.4 per cent in FY22 to 46.4 per cent in FY26.

Nearly seven in 10 deliveries are C-sections

The C-section rate in the cohort was 68.8 per cent, compared with 27.2 per cent nationally, 54.1 per cent in private hospitals and 16.9 per cent in public facilities. The rate increased with maternal age, from 63 per cent among women below 25 to 76 per cent among those aged 35 and above. However, even the youngest women had a rate more than twice the national average.

Saurabh Arora, Plum’s CTO and co-founder said, “There were also striking geographical differences. Kolkata and Lucknow recorded C-section rates of approximately 90 per cent, while Vellore had the lowest rate at 34 per cent. The four cities with the lowest rates were all in Tamil Nadu. Hospital category also showed differences. The interactive report recorded rates of approximately 70 per cent in maternity specialty hospitals, 68.6 per cent in local private hospitals and 72.7 per cent in multi-specialty chains. Mission and trust hospitals recorded 51.5 per cent.”

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Why are so many women undergoing surgery?

Dr Nupur Gupta, an obstetrician from Gurugram, attributes it to advanced maternal age, gestational diabetes, obesity, hypertension and IVF pregnancies. “High blood sugar can lead to excessive foetal growth and increased amniotic fluid, while breech or sideways positioning can make vaginal delivery difficult. Some women also require labour induction, which may end in a C-section if the cervix does not dilate adequately.”

However, the doctors also highlighted fear of litigation among obstetricians, maternal preference and scheduling convenience. “Doctors may sometimes prefer surgical delivery because of concerns about legal action if the baby develops complications during vaginal birth,” says Dr Gupta.

Dr Janhavi Nilekani, founder of Aastrika Foundation, cautions that a C-section is major abdominal surgery and should not be used simply to avoid labour pain. Epidural anaesthesia is an alternative for pain relief. She also points to scheduling pressures. “A planned Caesarean can be organised in advance unlike a vaginal delivery that may take several hours.”

One C-section can lead to another

The report highlights limited access to vaginal birth after Caesarean (VBAC) as another concern. Although appropriately selected women can attempt vaginal delivery after a previous C-section with close monitoring and emergency surgical facilities, many hospitals do not offer this option. Dr Nilekani says that hospitals often schedule a second Caesarean after a previous surgical delivery, creating a cycle of repeat procedures.

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The report cites a uterine rupture risk of approximately one in 200 women attempting labour after a previous C-section, but also notes that around three in four women attempting VBAC can successfully deliver vaginally.

Maternal complications also affect newborns

The analysis found that 23.1 per cent of deliveries involved complications affecting the mother, newborn or both. Maternal complications were recorded in 4.5 per cent of deliveries, while 19.9 per cent of newborns required hospital care.

Maternal complications followed a U-shaped pattern by age: 4.9 per cent among women below 25, 4.2 per cent among those aged 30–34 and 5.7 per cent among women aged 35 and above. The connection between maternal and newborn health was significant. When mothers experienced complications, the likelihood of newborn complications increased from 19.5 per cent to 28.3 per cent. NICU-level admission rose from 8.7 per cent to 12 per cent.