Women’s Day: Yes, it’s possible to have normal births with fibroids. Here’s how

There are a lot of myths about fibroids and their therapies causing infertility in women but a healthy pregnancy and childbirth are possible. And yes, normal vaginal birth is possible too. “Sometimes a large mass of fibroids does have an impact on fertility. For example, fibroids that intrude into the centre of the uterus can make it more difficult for an embryo to be implanted into the lining of its wall. The size, location and number of fibroids can affect pregnancy outcomes,” says Dr Aruna Kalra, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

She and her team helped a mother with multiple uterine fibroids deliver a healthy baby normally. Then they removed her fibroids — measuring 6×6 cm, 6x7cm and 7×8 cm — laparoscopically, three months after delivery. They even reconstructed the uterine cavity after which the woman became pregnant again and delivered her second baby through vaginal birth.

“During her first pregnancy, this patient was severely anaemic, pale and thin with a BMI of only 20. A normal delivery helped her as it involved no blood loss and speeded up her recovery (unlike in caesarean section). Initially, she came in with complaints of delayed periods and vaginal spotting lasting three days. She looked very weak, pale and thin. Though the urine pregnancy test was positive (done at home), detailed investigations, including ultrasound, revealed a six-week pregnancy with multiple uterine fibroids. She was also anaemic. Her antenatal period was rough because of abdominal cramps caused by growing fibroids. However, her anaemia was corrected with iron therapy. Her pre-term labour was prevented with uterine relaxation medicines and anti-inflammatory medicines. Her foetus did not have enough space to grow, still it gained 2.4 kg, fighting with fibroids for blood supply. She delivered vaginally, a natural birth at 39 weeks with cervical ripening,” says Dr Kalra.

Even though fibroids can complicate pregnancies — raising the risk of early pregnancy loss, pre-term labour, low birth weight babies, caesarean delivery — close monitoring and experienced hands can increase the chances of normal vaginal delivery. “That’s why our patient could conceive again after six months of surgery. The second time, the foetus was growing in a scarred uterus. So the monitoring and follow-ups were stricter. As expected, the second baby was growing much better and her birth weight was 2.8 kg,” adds Dr Kalra. She clarifies many misconceptions in the following Q and A:

How rare or common are fibroids among pregnant women?

Fibroids have become quite common in recent times with three to 10 per cent of all pregnant mothers coming in with abnormal tissue growth in their uterus. Many women with fibroids can get pregnant naturally. Treatment may not even be necessary for conception. Contrary to perception, fibroids cause infertility only in a few women.

What are risks to the baby?

The presence of fibroids during pregnancy can lead to issues with the baby’s growth and labour-related complications, including pre-term labour. The need for a Caesarean section may occur only if large fibroids block the vagina. In rare circumstances, fibroids can also result in miscarriage (the loss of a pregnancy during the first 23 weeks). However, despite these risks, proper management can ensure that these patients deliver healthy babies vaginally.

Can fibroids develop in young women or older ones too?

Fibroids are most common between 35 to 45 years of age but can affect women at any age. In some cases, women may not experience any symptoms due to these fibroids but some can experience pain and heavy menstrual bleeding.

How difficult is it for women with fibroids to conceive and deliver a child?

In case a woman has large fibroids, they can sometimes prevent a fertilised egg to attach itself to the lining of the womb. These can also prevent the sperm from reaching the egg. A submucosal fibroid, which develops from the muscle wall into the cavity of the womb, can block the fallopian tube and make it more difficult for the patient to conceive. Deliveries are equally hard as fibroids increase the chances of pre-term labour and a C-section birth.

Can you get fertility treatment with fibroids?

Yes you can. Some patients even freeze their eggs so that they can attempt pregnancy after removal of fibroids. For younger patients with fibroids, who want to maintain their fertility, myomectomy or removal of fibroids without taking out the uterus is the gold standard. Myomectomy is minimally invasive and should be done before you become pregnant or after your delivery.