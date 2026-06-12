Early menopause before 40 raises heart attack, stroke risk by up to 40%, says study

Among Indian women in the study, 43.6% had experienced premature or early menopause, a trend linked to elevated risks of heart attack and stroke later in life.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readJun 12, 2026 08:46 AM IST
heart attack in women, menopauseWomen are protected against heart and blood vessel disease before menopause because of the effects of female sex hormones on blood lipids, body fat distribution, inflammatory markers and vascular reactivity. (Source: Pexels)
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Women who go through menopause (end of a reproductive cycle) before the age of 40 are significantly more likely to develop serious cardiovascular conditions such as heart attacks and strokes, according to a new study published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women’s Health.

Using data from more than 111,600 women across 26 countries, researchers found that women with early menopause — defined as menopause between the ages of 40 and 44 — face a 30–40 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease compared to women who reach menopause at around age 45.

The findings from India were particularly striking. Of the 7,872 Indian women included in the study, 1,445 (18.4 per cent) had experienced premature menopause. The average age of menopause was 44.6 years, while 1,991 women (25.3 per cent) had experienced early menopause. Overall, 3,436 women (43.6 per cent) had experienced either premature or early menopause.

The study also found that women in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), particularly in South Asia, tend to experience menopause earlier than women in wealthier countries.

Why is this finding significant for Indian women?

Dr K. Srinath Reddy, Chancellor of the PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences, who was not associated with the study, said that women are protected against heart and blood vessel disease before menopause because of the effects of female sex hormones on blood lipids, body fat distribution, inflammatory markers and vascular reactivity. “After menopause, this protection wears off and the risk of heart attack increases to levels seen in men,” Dr Reddy told The Indian Express.

What the PURE study found

The findings are based on the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiologic (PURE) study, a multinational prospective cohort study that assessed 125,073 women aged 35–70 years from 28 countries for an association between age at menopause and cardiovascular events, including myocardial infarction, stroke and heart failure.

Researchers collected medical histories on diabetes and hypertension, while cardiovascular risk factors were assessed using the INTERHEART score, which includes smoking, lipid levels, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, diet, physical activity, alcohol consumption and psychosocial factors. The INTERHEART score comprises easily measurable and modifiable risk factors that account for more than 90 per cent of the risk of heart attack globally across regions and ethnic groups.

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Among the 60,669 women who had reached menopause, 5,750 (9.5 per cent) had experienced premature menopause and 9,262 (15.3 per cent) had experienced early menopause. The remaining 45,657 women (75.3 per cent) had menopause at the usual age.

The average age of menopause across all countries was 47.4 years. However, it was considerably lower among South Asian women, at 44.7 years, and among women in low-income countries, at 44.8 years. In contrast, the average age was 47.8 years among European women and 48 years in high-income countries.

“This early menopause could increase their chances of developing serious cardiovascular disease later in life, including heart attacks and strokes,” said Dr Simone Marschner of the Westmead Applied Research Centre at the University of Sydney, Australia, and lead author of the study.

Even second-hand smoke may hasten menopause

According to Dr Reddy, premature menopause can result from a range of factors, many of which are increasingly prevalent in low- and middle-income countries. Stress, tobacco use—particularly smoking—unhealthy diets high in refined carbohydrates and low in legumes and fruits, inadequate sleep, and both very low and excessively high levels of physical activity can all increase the likelihood of early menopause.

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He added that environmental pollutants that act as endocrine disruptors, as well as heat exposure linked to global warming, may accelerate ovarian ageing and increase the risk of menopause occurring earlier. Diabetes is associated with a higher likelihood of premature menopause.

“Even second-hand smoke from male smokers results in passive smoking that can lead to early menopause,” Dr Reddy said. “The neuro-endocrine axis and gut-brain axis, which are sensitive to dietary and environmental exposures, play a role in altering the calendar of menopause.”

He noted that many of these adverse exposures are becoming more common in countries such as India, even as cardiometabolic diseases continue to rise. At the same time, gender differences in the risk of coronary heart disease are narrowing.

“Many of these exposures are modifiable through health-protective personal behaviours that are encouraged and enabled by supportive public policies. If women do not age prematurely under the assault of socio-environmental stresses, their hearts will be protected against heart attacks. This calls for a broader societal commitment to women’s health,” Dr Reddy said.

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A public health opportunity

Arundhati Muralidharan, public health professional and co-founder of Menstrual Health Action for Impact, who was not involved in the study, said some research suggests that factors such as high rates of anaemia, early marriage, repeated pregnancies and nutritional status may influence menopause timing in India, although evidence remains limited.

“We need more clinical research to understand what is driving these differences and whether menopause patterns vary across income groups and regions within India,” she said.

Muralidharan pointed out that India already has strong public health programmes focused on non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer. However, there is very little information on whether healthcare providers routinely consider women’s age and menopause history while assessing these conditions.

“This presents an opportunity. Menopause screening and awareness could be integrated into existing programmes for diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension, helping identify women who may be at higher risk during the menopausal transition. The goal is not only to manage menopause symptoms but also to support healthier ageing,” she said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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