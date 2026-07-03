Woman discovered 38 parasites in her brain after a tapeworm infection: Here’s what a neuro wants you to know

When 42-year-old Lowri Denman from the UK passed a metre-long tapeworm while using the restroom at a restaurant in 2010, she thought the frightening episode had come to an end. Initial medical tests reportedly did not reveal anything serious. However, a year later, her health took an unexpected turn when she suffered her first seizure. Further investigations led to a startling diagnosis — neurocysticercosis, a parasitic infection of the brain. According to BBC reports, doctors found 38 parasite cysts in her brain.

Although this happened a long time ago and may sound rare and alarming, neurocysticercosis is a well-recognised disease and remains one of the leading causes of acquired epilepsy in many parts of the world. “Yet, despite its prevalence, awareness about the condition is limited, and misconceptions about how it spreads continue to persist. Most people associate brain infections with viruses or bacteria. However, in some cases, the cause can be a tiny parasite that enters the body long before symptoms ever appear. Neurocysticercosis is one such condition,” Dr Dr PN Renjen, neurologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, told The Indian Express. Excerpts:

More than just a tapeworm infection

In neurocysticercosis, the cause is the larval stage of the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium). Contrary to popular belief, simply eating pork does not cause the disease. Instead, infection occurs when a person accidentally swallows microscopic tapeworm eggs through contaminated food, water or unwashed hands. Once inside the body, the eggs hatch in the intestine, and the larvae can enter the bloodstream, eventually reaching organs such as the brain, where they develop into cysts.

This is why even people who have never consumed pork can develop neurocysticercosis if they are exposed to contaminated food or poor sanitation. Understanding this distinction is essential because it shifts the focus from dietary myths to the real causes of infection—hygiene and sanitation.

Why symptoms may take years to appear

One of the most unusual aspects of neurocysticercosis is that it can remain completely silent for months or even years. The cysts themselves often do not cause immediate symptoms. Problems usually arise only when the parasites begin to die, triggering an inflammatory response from the body’s immune system. It is this inflammation that often leads to neurological symptoms, which explains why an individual may suddenly experience seizures years after the initial infection. In many cases, it becomes almost impossible to determine exactly when or where the exposure occurred.

Recognising warning signs

The symptoms of neurocysticercosis vary depending on the number of cysts, their location and the degree of inflammation. The most common presentation is a first-time seizure in an adult with no previous history of epilepsy. Patients may also experience persistent headaches, nausea, vomiting, weakness or numbness in the limbs, difficulty maintaining balance, blurred or double vision, and changes in memory, behaviour or cognition. Because these symptoms overlap with several neurological conditions, including stroke and brain tumours, timely medical evaluation is essential.

What about diagnosis and treatment

Diagnosis is usually made with the help of CT or MRI brain scans, supported by blood tests and a patient’s clinical history. Treatment is tailored to each individual. While some patients require antiparasitic medications to eliminate the larvae, others may primarily need anti-seizure drugs or medicines to reduce inflammation.

Story continues below this ad

In certain situations, surgery may be necessary, particularly if the cysts obstruct the normal flow of cerebrospinal fluid or affect critical areas of the brain. Since the destruction of parasites can temporarily worsen inflammation, treatment should always be supervised by a specialist.

Prevention always begins with hygiene

The encouraging news is that neurocysticercosis is largely preventable. Good hand hygiene, access to safe drinking water, proper washing of fruits and vegetables, thorough cooking of pork to prevent intestinal tapeworm infection, and improved sanitation all play a crucial role in breaking the cycle of transmission. Equally important is the identification and treatment of individuals carrying the adult tapeworm, as they are the source of infection for others.

Although the idea of parasites reaching the brain may sound frightening, neurocysticercosis is neither mysterious nor untreatable. With early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and greater public awareness about hygiene and sanitation, most patients can achieve good outcomes. Cases such as Lowri Denman’s serve as a reminder that infections can sometimes remain hidden for years before revealing themselves. More importantly, they underscore the importance of replacing fear with facts.