Why smaller meals are still better than intermittent fasting (IF) for losing weight

If you want to lose weight and hold it right there, then intermittent fasting (IF) may not work for you. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association has said that the frequency and size of meals had a more significant impact on weight than the time window of eating. The results indicate that restricting eating to certain times of the day with intermittent fasting may be ineffective for people to lose weight in the long term. In the light of this study, Ushakiran Sisodia, Clinical Nutritionist and Head, Dietary Department, Nanavati Max Hospital, helps decode the long-term health impact of calorie-restricted eating.

1. Why is calorie restriction more effective than intermittent fasting? Please explain the clinical reasons behind it?

Calorie restriction and intermittent fasting are two different approaches to weight loss and both have been studied in clinical trials. Here are some of the clinical advantages of calorie restriction over intermittent fasting as per medical studies:

Weight loss: Calorie restriction has been shown to be effective for weight loss in several clinical trials. One study found that calorie restriction resulted in an average weight loss of eight per cent over six months, compared to a four per cent weight loss in the control group.

Improved metabolic health: Calorie restriction has been shown to improve several markers of metabolic health, including insulin sensitivity, blood glucose levels and lipid profiles.

Cardiovascular health: Some studies have found that calorie restriction can improve cardiovascular health by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

Increased lifespan: Calorie restriction has been shown to increase lifespan in several species, including monkeys and rodents, and has been proposed as a potential intervention for ageing and age-related diseases.

Advertisement

Better adherence: Calorie restriction is often easier to stick to compared to intermittent fasting, which can be difficult for some people to maintain. While both calorie restriction and intermittent fasting have been shown to be effective for weight loss and improved health, calorie restriction may be a more suitable approach for some individuals due to its potential health benefits and better adherence.

2. What should be the frequency and size of meals when we talk of calorie restriction?

The frequency and size of meals to achieve healthy weight loss may vary depending on individual needs and goals. However, there exist some common ground rules for meal frequency and size to support weight loss. One should aim for three-five smaller meals per day, rather than two to three larger meals. This can help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce hunger and promote a sense of fullness. Reduce portion sizes and aim for meals that are around 400-600 calories, depending on individual calorie needs. This can help reduce overall caloric intake and promote weight loss.

Advertisement

While planning or ordering your monthly rations or daily meals, opt for nutrient-dense foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean protein and whole grains, to help fill you up with fewer calories and provide essential nutrients. Accompany your meals with plenty of water throughout the day to help reduce hunger and support weight loss.

Most importantly, consciously practise mindful eating. Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues, and eat slowly to allow time for the brain to register fullness. It is important to consult a healthcare professional, such as a registered dietitian, for personalised recommendations based on individual needs and goals. They can help design a meal plan that considers personal calorie needs, dietary restrictions and lifestyle factors to support healthy weight loss.

3. Appetite suppression can be a side effect of cancer treatment, and excessive weight loss can pose a health risk for people receiving treatment. Is it true that intermittent fasting can lead to these side effects?

Intermittent fasting can lead to temporary appetite suppression in some people. However, excessive weight loss can also occur in individuals who engage in intermittent fasting, particularly if they are not adequately fuelling up their bodies during the eating periods. We can share some commonly observed disadvantages of intermittent fasting:

Hormonal imbalances: Intermittent fasting can disrupt hormones responsible for regulating hunger and metabolism, such as insulin and leptin.

Advertisement

Dehydration: Fasting can cause dehydration due to decreased fluid intake and increased fluid loss through urination.

Nutrient deficiencies: If not properly planned, intermittent fasting can result in nutrient deficiencies, particularly for micronutrients like vitamins and minerals.

Advertisement

Hunger and low energy levels: Intermittent fasting can lead to feelings of hunger and low energy levels, which can be difficult to tolerate, especially for individuals with busy schedules.

It’s important to note that everyone’s experience with intermittent fasting will be different, and it may not be suitable for everyone. People should consult with their doctor before starting any new diet or exercise programme, including intermittent fasting, to determine if it is safe and appropriate for their individual circumstances.

Advertisement

Moreover, it is true that some outcomes of intermittent fasting are similar to the symptoms of major chronic diseases and cancer, such as fatigue, decreased appetite and weight loss. However, there are key differences that can help distinguish between the two.

Sudden onset: Symptoms of major diseases such as cancer often develop suddenly and progress rapidly, while the disadvantages of intermittent fasting may develop gradually over time with continued fasting.

Other symptoms: Cancer symptoms often include additional symptoms such as pain, fever and changes in bowel or bladder habits, while these symptoms are not typically associated with intermittent fasting.

Duration: Symptoms of major chronic diseases persist and typically worsen over time while the disadvantages of intermittent fasting may improve with adjustments to the fasting regimen or by discontinuing fasting altogether.

Medical evaluation: Cancer symptoms should prompt a medical evaluation, including diagnostic tests, to determine the underlying cause, while the disadvantages of intermittent fasting can often be addressed by making changes to the fasting regimen or seeking medical advice.

If you experience any unusual symptoms, it’s important to seek medical evaluation to determine the cause. Your doctor can help determine if your symptoms are related to cancer or if they are the result of a different condition, such as the disadvantages of intermittent fasting.

What are the benefits of intermittent fasting?

Advantages are relatively easy to adhere to, as it only requires one day of fasting per week and can be as simple or complicated as the person wants to make it. Additionally, intermittent fasting is convenient for people with busy lifestyles who don’t want the extra hassle of tracking their meals and counting calories. Finally, some studies have linked intermittent fasting with a reduced risk of disease, although more research is needed in this area before any definitive conclusions can be drawn.