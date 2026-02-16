Why Rishabh Pant is choosing hyperbaric oxygen therapy for faster recovery from injury: Who needs it, who doesn’t?

It is used in chronic non healing wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, radiation-related tissue damage, certain severe infections, carbon monoxide poisoning and decompression sickness

Written by: Dr Tarun Sahni
5 min readFeb 16, 2026 11:34 AM IST
Why Rishabh Pant is choosing hyperbaric oxygen therapy for faster recovery from injury: Who needs it, who doesn’t?In sports medicine, this therapy is increasingly being explored as an adjunct therapy to support tissue repair in selected cases. (File Photo)
After a run-in with his many injuries, cricketer Rishabh Pant was seen turning to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy so that he can be in fine fettle for the IPL, which begins in late March. Since his car crash in late 2022, Pant missed games in 2023 and the first part of 2024. Fresh injuries during the England tour last year and the New Zealand series mean that he is prioritizing healing and recovery.

Although athletes and celebrities frequently make posts about undergoing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), it is a specialised medical treatment in which a patient breathes 100 per cent oxygen inside a sealed chamber where the air pressure is increased above normal atmospheric levels. While oxygen is essential for survival, in a hyperbaric environment it becomes a powerful therapeutic tool that must be used carefully and under medical supervision.

What is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy?

Under normal conditions, oxygen is carried through the body mainly by red blood cells. In HBOT, the increased atmospheric pressure allows a much higher amount of oxygen to dissolve directly into the blood plasma. This enables oxygen to reach injured, inflamed or oxygen deprived tissues more effectively, even in areas where blood flow may be compromised.

The enhanced oxygen supply supports several healing processes in the body. It promotes the formation of new blood vessels, reduces swelling, controls inflammation, stimulates collagen production and improves the body’s ability to repair damaged tissues. It can also strengthen the immune response in certain infections.

Who needs this therapy?

HBOT is not a wellness trend or a general recovery booster. It is a medical therapy with defined indications. It is used in chronic non healing wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, radiation-related tissue damage, certain severe infections, carbon monoxide poisoning and decompression sickness (injuries caused by a rapid decrease in surrounding pressure, either in air or water).

In sports medicine, this therapy is increasingly being explored as an adjunct therapy to support tissue repair in selected cases. However, experts emphasise that oxygen under pressure behaves like a drug. It has dose-dependent effects and potential side effects that can damage tissues instead of repairing them. Therefore, it requires proper medical assessment before use.

How effective is this therapy?

Certain medical uses of HBOT are supported by established scientific evidence and recognised clinical guidelines. In these cases, there is published research demonstrating safety and effectiveness. These indications are more likely to be accepted by insurers and medical boards.

In sports medicine, HBOT may be considered in clearly diagnosed conditions such as delayed wound healing, certain soft tissue injuries, post-surgical recovery complications and specific cases where tissue oxygenation is compromised. The decision must be based on clinical assessment and documented medical need.

What about off label and emerging use?

Some applications in sports injury fall under off label or investigational use. These are areas where research is ongoing and evidence is still evolving. While early studies may show promise, they are not yet universally accepted as standard care.

Examples may include use in routine muscle fatigue, performance enhancement, or general recovery without clear medical indication. Treatment should only proceed after detailed medical consultation, with a clear understanding that the evidence is still being studied.

How is the treatment given?

Each session typically lasts between 60 and 90 minutes in a capsule chamber. For sports related injuries, an athlete generally requires around 10 sessions over 10 days. In more severe injuries, 15 to 20 sessions or more may be recommended, depending on medical evaluation and recovery progress.

The treatment must follow strict safety protocols, including pressure control, fire prevention measures and continuous monitoring. Trained hyperbaric physicians, technicians and nursing staff are essential to ensure safe delivery.

How fast can a person recover?

This therapy is designed to accelerate natural healing, not replace standard medical care. In sports injuries, patients may notice reduction in swelling and discomfort within a few sessions. Tissue repair and functional recovery often improve over one to two weeks when this therapy is combined with physiotherapy, medication or surgery as needed. The speed of recovery depends on multiple factors, including the type and severity of injury, the patient’s overall health and adherence to rehabilitation protocols. It is not an instant cure, but it can shorten recovery timelines in appropriately selected cases.

What about costs?

The cost varies depending on the institution and the number of sessions required. But approximately 10 days of treatment may cost around ₹65,000. If additional sessions are needed, the overall cost increases. From a cost effectiveness perspective, the therapy may reduce overall treatment expenses in certain conditions by preventing complications, promoting faster healing and potentially shortening hospital stays. For professional athletes, quicker return to training and competition can also carry significant value. However, because it requires specialised infrastructure and trained personnel, it remains a relatively expensive intervention.

What about safety?

The procedure is safe when administered correctly. However, inappropriate dosing or unsupervised use can lead to complications such as oxygen toxicity or pressure related ear and sinus injuries. This is why treatment should only be conducted in accredited facilities with qualified medical teams.

(Dr Sahni is senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi)

 

