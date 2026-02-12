Why men have severe Vitamin B12 deficiency: My patient thought fatigue was a result of stress till he collapsed

When a 50-year-old diabetic came to see me the other day, he complained of severe exhaustion at first. He blamed it on long office hours, mounting deadlines, poor sleep and stress, all of which seemed reasonable explanations for the fatigue that clung to him daily. Till he froze while walking to the consultation chair in front of me. His walk became unsteady, he staggered. “My feet are burning, becoming numb, I feel dizzy,” he said before collapsing in a heap. Neither was it a low sugar episode, nor was it a stroke. So, what was the trigger?

As we attended to him in the emergency, the reason stared back at us from his blood report. He was severely deficient in vitamin B12, at 95 pg/ml (picograms per millilitre), far below 200 pg/ml. Optimal levels are considered to be higher, between 400 and 600 pg/mL. Living with diabetes, a strict vegetarian (plant foods do not have enough vitamin B12), and surviving on Metformin (blood sugar drug which suppresses absorption) and antacids (which interfere with absorption by reducing stomach acid needed to release B12 from food), his deficiency had developed and gone undetected over the years.