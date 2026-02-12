Why men have severe Vitamin B12 deficiency: My patient thought fatigue was a result of stress till he collapsed

Fatigue, dizziness, brain fog and memory loss? Just get your vitamin levels assessed

Written by: Dr Rommel Tickoo
5 min readFeb 12, 2026 09:05 AM IST
Vitamin B12Humans must obtain B12 through diet (meat, fish, dairy) or supplements, as the body cannot create it.
When a 50-year-old diabetic came to see me the other day, he complained of severe exhaustion at first. He blamed it on long office hours, mounting deadlines, poor sleep and stress, all of which seemed reasonable explanations for the fatigue that clung to him daily. Till he froze while walking to the consultation chair in front of me. His walk became unsteady, he staggered. “My feet are burning, becoming numb, I feel dizzy,” he said before collapsing in a heap. Neither was it a low sugar episode, nor was it a stroke. So, what was the trigger?

As we attended to him in the emergency, the reason stared back at us from his blood report. He was severely deficient in vitamin B12, at 95 pg/ml (picograms per millilitre), far below 200 pg/ml. Optimal levels are considered to be higher, between 400 and 600 pg/mL. Living with diabetes, a strict vegetarian (plant foods do not have enough vitamin B12), and surviving on Metformin (blood sugar drug which suppresses absorption) and antacids (which interfere with absorption by reducing stomach acid needed to release B12 from food), his deficiency had developed and gone undetected over the years.

Yet B12 is one of the most important vitamins that’s needed for DNA synthesis, brain function, maintaining healthy nerves and forming red blood cells. While the liver can store B12 for three to five years, deficiencies occur when intake or absorption fails. Humans must obtain B12 through diet (meat, fish, dairy) or supplements, as the body cannot create it.

Why men tend to ignore vitamin B12 deficiency

It started subtly. A tingling sensation in his toes. Occasional dizziness. Increasing forgetfulness. His family noticed mood swings and uncharacteristic irritability. “I thought I was just stressed,” he would later recall.

Men are least likely to get themselves tested for vitamin B12 deficiency compared to women because they do not consider it to be a serious health issue. They visit doctors less frequently, delay routine bloodwork and avoid reporting mood or cognitive symptoms. So, vitamin B12 deficiency can go undetected for years. Besides, they tend to attribute the obvious symptom of fatigue to stress, depression, low testosterone, diabetes, cholesterol, obesity and stress. Even doctors may check testosterone or glucose levels first — not B12.

What are signs and symptoms?

By the time my patient was admitted to hospital, he was struggling to walk in a straight line. He had difficulty recalling recent conversations. Blood tests revealed profound megaloblastic anaemia, a condition of enlarged, dysfunctional red blood cells associated with critically low B12 levels. An MRI scan confirmed what I had feared, early signs of subacute combined degeneration, a serious neurological complication where the spinal cord begins to deteriorate. Without B12, the nervous system literally starts malfunctioning.

In extreme cases, deficiency can lead to psychosis, paralysis, permanent nerve damage, sudden weight loss and very poor appetite. Alcohol use can further complicate matters by contributing to thiamine (vitamin B1) deficiency, increasing the risk of brain disorders. Sore tongue, mouth ulcers, reduced vibration and position sense, leading to poor balance, memory problems and brain fog, are fairly noticeable. Vitamin B12 levels lower than 100 can push up levels of homocysteine, a half broken down amino acid that can thicken the blood and form clots. Then patients could develop pernicious anaemia, an autoimmune condition that prevents your body from absorbing vitamin B12 and damaging the nervous system irreversibly if left untreated.

What about treatment?

I started my patient on high-dose injectable B12 and nutritional therapy. In severe deficiency cases, we recommend daily shots for a week, then taper it out to weekly and monthly jabs. A deficient person needs over four weeks to report normal blood counts.

His anaemia improved within weeks. His cognitive clarity slowly returned. But some nerve damage lingered as a consequence of delayed diagnosis.

Those at highest risk include strict vegans without supplementation, older adults with absorption issues, individuals with gastrointestinal disorders, and people with chronic alcohol dependence.

My patient’s story serves as a stark reminder that sometimes the most dangerous health threats are not dramatic illnesses, but silent deficiencies hiding in plain sight.

(Dr Tickoo is Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare)

 

