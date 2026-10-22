Why doctors waited 2 days to remove the bullet from Tiger Shroff firing victim

Umesh Chauhan, a Mankhurd based vlogger who was shot on October 18 while filming outside Pushpa Park in Juhu, near actor Tiger Shroff’s residence, underwent surgery at KEM Hospital on Tuesday to remove a 1.5 cm bullet lodged in his body. Doctors waited two days before extracting it, monitoring him for internal bleeding and damage to vital organs.

The bullet had travelled through the chest region, injuring the area around the liver, before lodging inside his body. As Umesh remained stable and had no ongoing bleeding requiring emergency intervention, doctors proceeded with the removal after observation. The surgery lasted around two hours.

Dr Uday Jadhav, head of KEM Hospital’s cardiac surgery department, said the priority after a gunshot injury is to stabilise the patient and establish the extent of internal damage before deciding whether emergency surgery is necessary.

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Doctors weigh these risks against the benefits of removal. Depending on the circumstances, they may recommend immediate surgery, delayed extraction or monitoring. (Express photo) Doctors weigh these risks against the benefits of removal. Depending on the circumstances, they may recommend immediate surgery, delayed extraction or monitoring. (Express photo)

Q. Why isn’t a bullet always removed immediately?

The immediate threat after a gunshot injury is often the damage caused by the bullet, rather than the bullet itself. Doctors first assess whether it has injured major blood vessels or vital organs, including the heart, lungs, liver and intestines.

Uncontrolled bleeding, damage to vital structures or a deteriorating condition may require emergency surgery. In such cases, controlling bleeding and repairing the injury take precedence over extracting the bullet.

If the patient is stable and the bullet is not causing an immediate threat, doctors may monitor the injury before deciding on removal. The decision also depends on the bullet’s location and whether extracting it could cause further damage.

Q. How can a small bullet cause extensive damage?

A bullet’s size alone does not determine the severity of a gunshot wound. Its velocity, trajectory, construction and the tissue it strikes — all influence the extent of the injury.

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Apart from damaging the tissues along its path, a bullet transfers energy to surrounding tissues, causing them to stretch and potentially tear. This process, known as temporary cavitation, can result in damage extending beyond the bullet’s track.

Damage to a major blood vessel can cause life threatening bleeding, while injuries to the lungs can impair breathing and those to abdominal organs can lead to internal bleeding. In Umesh’s case, position of the bullet allowed doctors to remove it through a small incision, avoiding a larger operation.

Mumbai Police with accused in Tiger Shroff attack case. (Source: ANI)

Q. Is it safe to leave a bullet inside the body?

Not always. A retained bullet can cause complications, including infection or damage to surrounding structures, depending on its location. However, extracting it can also carry risks, particularly if it is lodged near vital organs, nerves or major blood vessels.

Doctors weigh these risks against the benefits of removal. Depending on the circumstances, they may recommend immediate surgery, delayed extraction or monitoring.

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The belief that bullets are sterile because of the heat generated when fired is also misleading. Heat does not guarantee that a bullet is free of microorganisms. Contaminants from ammunition, the firearm, skin or clothing can enter the wound. Gunshot injuries therefore require appropriate wound care and monitoring for infection.

In Umesh’s case, after establishing that he was stable and did not require emergency intervention for ongoing bleeding, doctors proceeded with the extraction.