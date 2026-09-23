WHO chief says ‘matter of time’ before US joins top health agency

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hopes the United States will rejoin the global health agency and disclosed that he has been in talks with US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The US leadership is very important and I want to assure you that we have continued to communicate from our side. It is a matter of time until the US joins the WHO,” Dr Ghebreyesus told reporters at a Health Coverage Fellowship programme conducted by the Centre for Health Communication at the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

The US formally notified the WHO of its withdrawal in January 2026, citing concerns over the agency’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ghebreyesus, whose second term as WHO director-general ends next year, has rejected several claims made by the US administration.

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Why US funding matters to WHO

The financial stakes are significant. The US has historically been WHO’s largest donor, providing both assessed contributions and voluntary funding. During the 2022-23 biennium, the US contributed $1.284 billion, according to WHO.

US funding has supported programmes ranging from emergency response and polio eradication to HIV, tuberculosis, immunisation, maternal and child health and other public health initiatives. WHO has said the loss of US support has created major funding gaps, forcing the agency to reprioritise programmes and contain costs.

The importance of the US, however, extends beyond money. Dr Ghebreyesus pointed to the expertise and global reach of institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health. “No other organisation can replace what WHO does,” its chief said, pointing to its role in coordinating responses to major health crises such as Ebola. “We prefer to play a positive role because US leadership is important,” he said.

Pandemic preparedness remains a concern

Speaking ahead of the second United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level meeting on “Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response” on September 25, Dr Ghebreyesus said the world must not lose sight of the lessons of COVID-19, when health systems were overwhelmed and inequalities were exposed. “Of course, we can never say that the world is prepared enough for the next pandemic,” he said, while adding that global health security has nevertheless been strengthened since COVID-19.

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He cautioned against “politicising” or “weaponising” pandemics. COVID-19, he said, should be treated as a common threat requiring national and global solidarity rather than political division. “When political parties use the virus to attack each other, it can create divisions, weaken cooperation and ultimately lead to more people being affected,” he said, arguing that governments and opposition parties should work together during health emergencies.

Dr Ghebreyesus clarified there were no current indications of serious pathogens circulating beyond existing public health emergencies of international concern. WHO is working with countries and the World Bank through the Pandemic Fund to address gaps in pandemic preparedness. He stressed that global health security depends on stronger surveillance and response capacity, particularly in countries where such systems remain weak.

COVID-19 origins: ‘All hypotheses remain on the table’

On the origins of COVID-19, Dr Ghebreyesus said WHO has repeatedly requested additional information from the Chinese government, including data relevant to the investigation, but some requested information has not been provided.

As the investigation remains incomplete, WHO’s position is that all hypotheses remain on the table, including a possible laboratory-related origin. The WHO chief said weaknesses in information-sharing could affect confidence in routine international cooperation. The amended International Health Regulations are intended to strengthen countries’ responsibilities and cooperation, but continued efforts are needed to improve information-sharing, surveillance and preparedness.

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India’s experience can help global south

Responding to a query from The Indian Express, Dr Ghebreyesus said India’s experience in improving health outcomes and expanding access to healthcare could offer lessons for other countries in the Global South. “The country has made significant progress in reducing maternal, infant and under-five mortality,” he said. “Last weekend, I had the opportunity to speak with the Union Minister of Health. Of course, we work together. I believe this experience can be very helpful for the Global South,” he said.

He mentioned initiatives such as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which focus on health promotion, disease prevention, early detection and primary healthcare.

India’s vaccine and drug manufacturing role

Dr Ghebreyesus even noted India’s role as a major producer of generic medicines and vaccines, often described as the “pharmacy of the world.” Its manufacturing capacity, he said, can contribute to greater equity and affordability by making essential medicines and vaccines more accessible.

However, he cautioned against global health supply chains becoming dependent on production in a single country. Expanding pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing capacity in Africa and other parts of the Global South, he said, is important for long-term health security and equity. Technology transfer, knowledge-sharing and capacity-building can help countries develop sustainable production capabilities.

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(Anuradha Mascarenhas was among 13 journalists selected for the 2026 Class of the Health Coverage Fellowship programme at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.)