WHO declares Ebola outbreak a global health emergency: Here’s all you need to know about the virus

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the Ebola virus outbreak in Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern after more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths.

In a post on X, the WHO also said that the outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic, and advised against the closure of international borders.

“The Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), but does not meet the criteria of pandemic emergency as defined in the provisions of the IHR …There are significant uncertainties to the true number of infected persons and geographic spread associated with this event at the present time. In addition, there is limited understanding of the epidemiological links with known or suspected cases,” Dr Ghebreyesus said.

As of now, eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths have been reported in Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In addition, two laboratory confirmed cases (including one death) with no apparent link to each other have been reported in Kampala, Uganda, within 24 hours of each other, on May 15 and May 16 among two individuals travelling from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the WHO release said.

Also Read | Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo claims 80 lives

According to the WHO, the high positivity rate of the initial samples collected “point towards a potentially much larger outbreak than what is currently being detected and reported, with significant local and regional risk of spread.”

The event constitutes a public health risk to other States Parties through the international spread of disease, the WHO statement read. The event, therefore, “requires international coordination and cooperation to understand the extent of the outbreak, to coordinate surveillance, prevention and response efforts, to scale up and strengthen operations and ensure ability to implement control measures.”

What is the Ebola virus?

Ebola virus is a severe, zoonotic, often fatal infectious disease in humans, caused by viruses in the genus Orthoebolavirus. There are three, ebola virus, Sudan virus and Bundibugyo virus.

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It causes haemorrhagic fevers and has an average case fatality rate of around 50%.

The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of the Ebola disease, that has no approved therapeutics or vaccines. Although more than 20 Ebola outbreaks have taken place in Congo and Uganda, this is only the third time the Bundibugyo virus has been reported. Congo accounts for all except two of the cases, both of which were reported in neighbouring Uganda, the WHO said.

How does it spread?

It is a zoonotic disease, originating in wild animals like fruit bats, and is transmitted to humans through contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected animals such as fruit bats, chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope or porcupines found ill or dead or in the rainforest.

It spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected people, or through contaminated environments (like bedding or clothing). It can be contracted via bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen.

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What are signs and symptoms?

The incubation period varies from two to 21 days. Symptoms, as defined by the WHO, can be sudden and include fever, fatigue, malaise, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. These are followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain rash, and symptoms of impaired kidney and liver functions.

Despite a perception that bleeding is a common symptom, this is less frequent and can occur later in the disease. Some patients may develop internal and external bleeding, including blood in vomit and faeces, bleeding from the nose, gums and vagina. Bleeding at the sites where needles have punctured the skin can also occur. The impact on the central nervous system can result in confusion, irritability and aggression.

Since symptoms overlap with other viral outbreaks, what are confirmatory tests?

These include reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, the antibody-capture enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test, antigen-capture detection tests and virus isolation by cell culture.

What about treatment and containment protocols?

The WHO recommends treatment with mAb114 (ansuvimabTM) or REGN-EB3 (InmazebTM) that are both monoclonal antibodies.

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Outbreak containment measures include safe disposal of the deceased, identifying people who may have been in contact with someone infected with Ebola disease and monitoring their health for 21 days, separating the healthy from the sick to prevent further spread and providing care to confirmed patients. Maintaining good hygiene and a clean environment are also important.

Are there vaccines for ebola?

Two vaccines are approved: Ervebo (Merck & Co.) and Zabdeno and Mvabea (Janssen Pharmaceutica). Ervebo vaccine is recommended as part of outbreak response.