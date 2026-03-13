Whey protein is popular in gyms but should everyone take it?

Often patients ask me if taking whey protein as a supplement can cause kidney stones. From gym enthusiasts and athletes to people trying to lose weight or improve overall fitness, many individuals add whey protein shakes to their daily routine. While it is often marketed as a safe and convenient way to meet protein needs, an important question remains: should people consume whey protein without proper guidance, and does it affect kidney health?

Understanding the relationship between whey protein and kidney function is essential before making it a regular part of one’s diet.

What is whey protein?

Whey protein is a high-quality protein derived from milk during the cheese-making process. It contains all essential amino acids and is quickly absorbed by the body, which makes it popular among athletes and people aiming to build muscle. There are three main forms of whey protein supplements:

Whey protein concentrate – contains moderate amounts of protein along with some fats and carbohydrates.

Whey protein isolate – more refined, with a higher protein content and lower fat and lactose.

Whey protein hydrolysate – partially broken down protein for faster absorption.

Because of its high biological value, whey protein can help repair muscles, support recovery after exercise and help individuals meet daily protein requirements when dietary intake is insufficient.

Why protein intake matters for the body

Story continues below this ad

Protein is a fundamental nutrient needed for several body functions. It helps build and repair tissues, supports muscle growth, produces enzymes and hormones, and plays a role in immune function. The recommended daily intake for most healthy adults is around 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. However, athletes or individuals engaged in intense physical training may require more, sometimes between 1.2 to 2.0 grams per kilogram, depending on their activity level.

The concern arises when people consume protein supplements in addition to an already adequate diet, often without understanding their actual protein requirements. Extremely high protein consumption (far exceeding 2 grams per kilogram of body weight) for long periods without adequate hydration may put unnecessary stress on the kidneys.

How the kidneys process protein

When protein is metabolised in the body, it produces nitrogenous waste compounds such as urea. The kidneys are responsible for removing these substances through urine. When protein intake increases significantly, the kidneys have to work harder to eliminate the extra waste products. In healthy individuals, the kidneys can usually adapt to this increased workload. However, long-term excessive intake may place unnecessary stress on the renal system.

Does whey protein damage kidneys?

For healthy individuals with normal kidney function, moderate whey protein consumption is generally considered safe when taken within recommended protein limits. However, several issues arise when whey protein is consumed without supervision.

Story continues below this ad

Many people consume multiple scoops of whey protein daily in addition to protein-rich meals. This can push total protein intake far beyond what the body actually needs. Individuals with early-stage kidney disease may not show obvious symptoms. High protein intake in such cases can accelerate kidney damage. Higher protein intake increases the need for water because the kidneys require more fluid to eliminate nitrogenous waste. Inadequate hydration can strain kidney function.

Some protein powders may contain added sugars, artificial ingredients or contaminants if they are not from reputable manufacturers.

The risk of self-prescribed supplementation

One of the biggest concerns around whey protein is not the supplement itself but how it is used. Many individuals start taking protein powders based on advice from gym trainers, social media trends, or marketing claims rather than professional nutritional guidance. As a result, people often consume protein supplements even when their regular diet already provides adequate protein. For people who are sedentary or moderately active, whole foods such as lentils, eggs, dairy, nuts, tofu, fish, and lean meats can easily meet daily protein needs.

Certain groups should be particularly cautious about consuming whey protein without medical advice. These include people with chronic kidney disease, diabetes or hypertension, family history of kidney disorders and those on a high-protein diet. For these groups, consulting a doctor or registered dietitian before using protein supplements is important.

When is whey protein needed

Story continues below this ad

A supplement is usually needed by convalescing patients recovering from illness or surgery, older adults experiencing muscle loss and people who struggle to meet protein needs through diet alone. In these situations, whey protein can serve as a convenient supplement rather than a replacement for balanced nutrition.

Supplements should complement, not replace, a healthy diet. A balanced approach to nutrition that includes whole foods, adequate hydration and proper physical activity is far more important than relying heavily on protein powders.

(Dr Chatterjee is internal medicine specialist at Apollo Hospital, Delhi)