When should you go for a mammogram? How far apart should you screen yourself?

Written by Dr Mannan Gupta

There are a lot of questions among my women patients about how soon to do a mammogram and whether it needs to be done regularly like any other routine test. Awareness about mammograms as a screening procedure continues to be low among Indian women and even looked at with suspicion. I will try to dispel some myths and common questions asked around mammograms.

Why do I need a mammogram when I do not have any symptoms of breast cancer or even have a family history of it?

All breast cancers are not because of family or a breast cancer gene. Many women patients are the first in their families to have it because of mutation of genes and normal cells in their body. About 30 to 40 per cent of women in India above the age of 40 years are prone to breast cancer. Also 90 per cent of breast cancers are not linked to family history. That’s why I say that women with a family history should begin screening as soon as they turn 40 and those without a history must make it a routine post 50. Also, we must remember that onset of symptoms may indicate disease progression and Stage 1 and Stage 2 usually show no symptoms. One of my patients reported an abnormality during a routine mammogram. In fact, it seemed like a pre-cancerous lesion. But on surgery, it was found to be Stage 1 cancer. A mammogram can help women aged 40 and older detect breast cancer, the commonest form of cancer among women, earlier, leading to less aggressive treatment and a higher rate of survival.

According to the American Cancer Society, early-stage breast cancers have a survival rate of 99 per cent compared to later-stage cancers at 24 per cent. Besides, prevention is better than cure.

Will a mammogram expose me to unsafe levels of radiation?

The amount of radiation is only as much as a digital X-ray and is very less. Besides, these procedures happen within medical guidelines and norms. You will need more than a 1,000 mammograms in your lifetime to breach the safety barrier! So, if your doctor suggests more than one mammogram to clear doubts and suspicions, go for it. Otherwise, any woman who is clean should get a mammogram done once in two years or once a year if cancer is detected.

Which mammogram should I go for, 3D or digital?

Three dimensional mammograms are old tech now. Digital mammography gives a better image quality and contrast, so the diagnosis is better. Since breast tissue is dense, this helps in detecting early cancer more accurately and can even save you from false alarms.

Can my mammograms pick up all kinds of breast cancer?

They may not always pick up cancer if it is too small or obscure and gets hidden by dense tissue. But generally mammograms have a 95 per cent sensitivity. They are quite reliable and continue to be the best screening test. If there is a doubt, an abnormal finding that could just mimic cancer or persistent complaints by the patient, then the doctor will anyway suggest an MRI or biopsy.

If my mammograms are clear, why should I keep doing them?

While it is good to have normal results, it does not mean that your tissues will continue to be normal with advancing years. According to the largest trials in the US, there was a 33 per cent decrease in death from breast cancer in women older than 40 who undertook regular mammograms for screening.