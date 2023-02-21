What’s the reason for heart attacks in less than 35-year-olds and how to prevent them?

A decade ago, a 40-year-old patient showing up in the emergency room with a heart attack was considered a rarity with doctors pondering over the hows and whys. A decade later, the number of heart attack patients between 30 and 35 years of age has gone up so much that heart attacks among the young are no longer the exception. They are, in fact, common. Unfortunate but true. Last week I had a 22-year-old young man come in with blockages in all three arteries. We had to implant a stent in one artery and administer clot-dissolving medication for the other two. The mortality is high in such cases primarily because there are no collaterals in young patients — either by way of stents or reported blockages that have been addressed by medication. So, when the big episode happens, they give you less time to get them to the hospital for medical intervention.

WHAT’S THE REASON FOR EXERCISE-INDUCED SUDDEN DEATH?

This happens because of a clinical condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), which has caused many accidents in the sporting arena, with young lives succumbing to cardiac arrest in the stadium or even while working out at the gym. This condition, which ends up thickening the heart muscle, is usually caused by abnormal genes. The thickened heart muscle can make it harder for the heart to pump blood. The walls of the heart chamber become thicker and stiff, reducing the amount of blood that can be taken in and pumped out to the body with each heartbeat. Usually, one in a thousand people have it.

Some people with HCM don’t have symptoms while others may only feel symptoms with exercise or exertion. Some people may manifest symptoms when the blood vessels have already thickened. Usually, they get chest pain or discomfort with physical exertion, have arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms), develop extreme fatigue and lose consciousness, collapsing then and there. But genes account for a very small percentage of heart attacks among young people.

IF NOT GENES, THEN WHAT ARE THE OTHER TRIGGERS?

These again are oft-repeated, known but never taken seriously — diabetes, obesity, lifestyle and smoking.

Diabetes: This is now emerging as a key risk factor for an early heart attack. If you have diabetes, you’re up to four times more likely to develop heart disease compared to those who don’t have it. It is a known fact that elevated blood sugar levels damage your blood vessels, in turn increasing chances of fat deposition in the arteries causing blockages or what we call atherosclerosis. Patients with diabetes are also more likely to have other associated triggers like high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol.

Hypertension: Younger people are presenting themselves with high blood pressure, compounded by work-life stress and an unhealthy lifestyle. In fact, more and more younger people are suffering from hypertension than older adults. High blood pressure again thickens heart muscles, makes them work harder, harms your blood vessels and in the process increases your risk of a heart attack.

Obesity: You may be otherwise healthy but if you are overweight, then you are putting pressure on all your organs to overwork, including your heart. Fat accumulation happens in the young because of eating and drinking binges late into the night and not keeping to a routine eating and sleeping behaviour. Long hours at work mean stress-eating and munching whatever you can easily lay your hands on, namely fast or processed food, or restaurant food that you can get delivered at your doorstep. And do not comfort yourself that you are having home food when you are using ready-to-eat or pre-made meal packages for cooking at home. All of these have trans fats, added sugars and extra salt. These have been proven to accelerate deposition of low density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol in the blood vessels, narrowing them down than they already are, possibly because of years of unhealthy eating. A Mediterranean-like diet, with fibre-rich fruits and vegetables of all colours, freshly made and forming the bulk of your plate, is the switch you need to make now.

In fact, we conducted a diet study in the rural belt, where people do not have access to restaurants or packaged food and have a culture of eating freshly-prepared food at home. Expectedly, they had a much lower burden of chronic disease, particularly diabetes.

Smoking: Cigarettes and vaping are major risk factors for a heart attack in young adults. Smoking one pack a day could double your risk of a heart attack compared to non-smokers. Chemicals in cigarette smoke cause the blood to thicken and form clots inside arteries. There is no safe level of smoking when it comes to cardio-vascular diseases. Then there is substance abuse that many young people indulge in as some substances are known to up your heart rate, tighten your blood vessels and elevate your blood pressure, all of which are triggers for heart attacks.

High haemoglobin levels: This is indicative of a rare blood disorder called polycythemia, again accelerated by smoking. In such a condition, the body makes too many red blood cells, causing the blood to be stickier and thicker than usual. This can lead to clots, heart attacks and stroke.

THE GYM BODY FIXATION AND PROTEIN POWDERS

Most people think going to the gym to get their body in shape is an easy thing to do. Couple that with the fact that trainers, many of whom are not qualified for assessing health conditions and customising routines. They stress you out by pushing you more and more each day, leading to overexertion. Besides, many protein powders in an unregulated market contain heavy metals, pesticides or other contaminants, saturated fats and added sugars, raising toxin, calorie and sugar levels in your body, all of which create conditions for inducing a heart attack.

WHAT ABOUT PREVENTION

Patients who have a heart attack in their 20s or 30s face the same risks as older patients. Once you have that first heart attack, you live with the risk of a second event happening without disciplinary and behavioural correction.

(1) Begin screening tests early: In the West, echo cardiogram and ECG are advised at the school level. An echo cardiogram, which uses ultrasound, can check anomalies in the heart’s structure but an ECG, which uses electrodes, can detect abnormalities in electric impulses of the heart. These two tests pick up small variations and markers, which give you an idea of the possibility of future heart events.

(2) Don’t ignore family history: No young person, even a woman in the reproductive age (assumed to have a low risk because of estrogen) should get basic heart tests done between 20 and 30.

(3) Gym membership should be linked to a mandatory medical testing protocol: This should not be just about the treadmill test. There should be a regulatory framework for this. Before signing up, every gym applicant should also get a CT angiography and a stress echo test done. Calcium scoring is a must to understand whether there is any clotting and the percentage of pileup if there is one. Needless to say, a lipid profile is a must.

(4) Install Automated External Defibrillators in public places: An AED may save your life during a cardiac arrest, so the device should be there in every gym, with the trainer instructed on how to use it. In fact, we should install AEDs in public places, malls and even housing societies for saving lives during an emergency.