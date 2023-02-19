What does sleep apnea do to your body? Ask Usha, 44, who stayed wide awake for months and with therapy, manages five hours of sleep now

Forty-four-year-old Usha Devi walks up to two kilometres every day, does some stretching exercises and has learnt to enjoy her fruit bowl. And though she may not smile yet, she has let some people into her life, like her sister-in-law. She can sleep five hours, a feat of sorts given her condition. Once weighing over 100 kg, depressive and staying wide awake at nights, Usha has been battling obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) since last October. “Whenever I tried to sleep, my hands and legs would start to ache, my head would get dizzy as I struggled to breathe, and I would wake up. Then I would be half-sitting on my bed through the night,” she says as she tries to relearn the process of resting her body at the sleep clinic at Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. She is one among many Delhiites for whom a sleep disorder has become just as common as diabetes

Obstructive sleep apnea is a sleep-related breathing disorder, where your throat muscles relax intermittently to block your airways during sleep. So, you wake up with a start when unable to breathe and become drowsy again, slipping into a sleep-wake cycle of restlessness. The interrupted breathing pattern and fragmented sleep also mean your body doesn’t get enough oxygen. With oxygen deprivation, you could be suffering from hypoventilation, which means carbon dioxide levels could shoot up in your bloodstream. That makes you a zombie by day too. The persistent sleeplessness tuned Usha into what she was not. Bitter, angry, irritable, unsocial and anorexic. Even now, she finds it difficult to hold a conversation, staring blankly in between. That’s when her husband RP Tomar, a CISF jawan, takes over. “She takes a while to process questions as her brain responses have become really slow,” he says. Usha is awaiting the C-PAP machine, the continuous positive airway pressure device that’s strapped to the patient’s head. It has an air tube that helps a patient breathe and sleep normally. For now, she is on oxygen therapy, medication and high pillows.

Usha’s lassitude and depression began when the couple, who got married in 1995, could not have a child. While Tomar diverted himself at work, Usha would bottle up her emotions and lie down on her bed as soon as he left home every morning. This bed-bound life became a health threat as Usha, all of five foot, gained 98 kg. As no amount of oxygen therapy and injections at a local hospital helped, Usha could neither sleep — choking up, crying and breathing heavily night after night — nor walk as obesity crippled her completely. Tomar had also ignored another red flag before Usha’s condition deteriorated; she was a heavy snorer.

For Dr Viny Kantroo, consultant, Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Usha’s is not a unique case. One out of every 10 patients she sees has a sleep disorder. Most of her patients are between 35 and 70 years old. “Usha’s sleep apnea happened due to metabolic derangements caused by obesity . This resulted in a certain amount of inflammation in the body, which makes blood vessels more prone to blockages, particularly those of the heart. This is not known to many people. Besides, depression was her major trigger,” she says. Deeper planes of sleep are required for cell restoration. “That’s the time when the body gets rid of toxins, which are inflammatory molecules in the body. Disturbed sleep means toxin build-up,” she explains.

Her first priority was to control Usha’s weight (she now weighs 96 kg) through diet and exercise. This self-care routine slowly pulled Usha out of her depression, too. “Diabetes is another trigger in most patients. If a patient has daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, difficulty in concentration or performing daily tasks, nocturia or increased urination at night, uncontrolled hypertension despite having three BP drugs, we get their sleep screening done,” says Dr Kantroo.

ALSO READ | Incorporate these two lifestyle habits for better sleep

Sleep apnea is not a myth or an elite concern. As Dr Kantroo says, “We are the most populous country in the world, so the number of people with sleep apnea is second only to China. In a country where most people are living with diabetes, which is a related metabolic disorder, it is a myth that sleep apnea doesn’t exist.” She highlights the need to develop sleep hygiene as rigorously as we do our physical exercise regimes. “Early to bed and early to rise is the only way. If we do not get six to eight hours of sleep in our adulthood, we will have an increased propensity to hypertension, headaches and inflammatory body conditions. In children, it can cause irritability and lack of attention in school. Inculcate a discipline where eight to ten hours are reserved for your work life and eight hours are meant for your sleep,” advises Dr Kantroo.