Weight-loss generics hit India: Big access boost but what of bigger safety questions?

This week marks an important turning point in diabetes and obesity care in India. The patent on semaglutide will expire, and more than 40 pharmaceutical companies are expected to launch their own brands in the coming weeks. This development could be a gamechanger as prices are likely to fall substantially, potentially allowing many more people to access a medicine that was previously expensive and available to a limited group of people.

At first glance, this appears to be entirely good news. India faces a massive burden of obesity, diabetes and linked cardiovascular and kidney diseases, and expanding access to effective therapies is an urgent priority. Yet such a rapid expansion also raises an important question: are we prepared for the clinical, regulatory and educational challenges that may accompany it?

India has faced almost similar situations before. When the patent expired on Dapagliflozin, a widely used drug for diabetes, the market was quickly flooded with generic versions. Within a few years, nearly 100 brands appeared in the Indian market. Despite this proliferation, clinical practice did not descend into confusion. Most of the physicians gradually gravitated toward products manufactured by well-established pharmaceutical companies with reliable quality standards and regulatory track records. In practice, although hundreds of brands existed, prescribing concentrated around a smaller group of trusted manufacturers.

This experience offers reassurance that the Indian medical system can adapt and go ahead. Markets eventually stabilise as doctors and patients identify dependable products. However, the transition period can still be turbulent, particularly when a complex drug like semaglutide is involved.

The challenge of copying semaglutide and maintaining quality

Semaglutide presents additional challenges. Unlike a simple aspirin or another diabetes tablet, semaglutide is a “complex peptide” — a fragile protein-like molecule used as oral tablets and injections. This makes it much harder to copy perfectly than a conventional oral tablet. Manufacturing precision, sterility, stability during storage and device accuracy are all critical. Even small variations in formulation, stability or injection devices could influence dosing and effectiveness.

Injectable therapies require reliable “cold-chain” logistics — essentially, constant refrigeration from the factory to your fridge — to remain effective. Any fluctuations of temperature for example, poor refrigeration in remote areas) may decrease their efficacy. For example, while it can survive at room temperature for up to 28-56 days (depends on specific formulation), once opened, it must be kept between 2°C and 8°C during the entire primary supply chain to maintain its multi-year shelf life.

When numerous brands enter the market almost simultaneously, maintaining consistent quality across all products becomes a major regulatory challenge. Ensuring uniform manufacturing standards, device reliability, and batch consistency will require strict oversight and continuous monitoring.

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Guardrails must come first

This is precisely why guardrails are essential at this stage. The introduction of many brands should not outpace systems designed to ensure safe and rational use.

First, regulatory guardrails must be non-negotiable. Every product must meet stringent standards of manufacturing quality, stability and device reliability. Post-marketing surveillance should be actively strengthened and funded so that any quality issues or unexpected adverse events are detected early.

Second, educational guardrails are equally important. As semaglutide becomes widely available, it will reach physicians across a wide spectrum of healthcare settings, including many who may have limited experience with this class of drugs. Structured medical education, including injection technique — through professional societies, guidelines and unbiased scientific forums — must keep pace with availability.

Third, prescribing guardrails must be reinforced. Semaglutide must remain a carefully evaluated metabolic therapy, not drift into a casual or cosmetic weight-loss tool.

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When drugs run ahead of information

Another concern is that knowledge often spreads more slowly than medicines themselves. As prices fall, semaglutide will rapidly reach a much wider group of doctors and patients. Many physicians receive information from medical representatives in a biased manner.

If independent education does not expand simultaneously, pharmaceutical promotion may become the dominant source of information. With dozens of companies competing aggressively for market share, promotional pressures are likely to intensify. Such competition can sometimes lead to over-promotion, exaggerated claims, or aggressive selling practices, particularly in smaller clinics and pharmacies where access to independent clinical education may be limited.

Further, semaglutide is a powerful metabolic therapy, but it is not appropriate for everyone. It must be prescribed only after proper clinical evaluation and with appropriate follow-up. If awareness and training do not keep pace with availability, indiscriminate prescribing could become a real concern. Using these powerful medical tools for “quick” cosmetic weight loss without a doctor’s supervision can lead to serious health risks. Others may begin therapy without adequate counselling about potential side effects such as nausea, gastrointestinal symptoms, gallbladder disease, or rare pancreatitis.

Regulating a crowded semaglutide market will be challenging

Finally, regulating such a crowded marketplace is itself challenging. Monitoring a handful of manufacturers is manageable. Monitoring dozens of companies producing complex injectable drugs requires significant regulatory capacity. Authorities will need to ensure consistent quality control, reliable injection devices, accurate labelling, and strong safety monitoring systems (pharmacovigilance) to track side effects in real-world use.

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The arrival of semaglutide generics represents a major opportunity for India. If prices fall and access expands responsibly, millions of patients living with diabetes and obesity could benefit. However, the goal should not simply be more brands on pharmacy shelves. The real goal must be better metabolic health outcomes for patients. With thoughtful regulation and clinical prudence, the expansion of semaglutide could become a milestone. Without such safeguards, however, commercial enthusiasm may run ahead of clinical wisdom.

(Dr Misra is Chairman, Fortis C-Doc Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences)