Weight-loss drug prices down 70-90%, to cost as low as Rs 1,290 per month as generics hit the shelves

Also by Manu Kaushik

In a shot in the arm for India’s high-growth weight-loss drugs market, generic versions of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug semaglutide will hit the shelves on Saturday, with price discounts as deep as 70-90%. The patent on the drug, sold in India since June 2025 under the originator brand, expired on Friday.

Two of the domestic drug manufacturers, Natco Pharmaceuticals and Eris Lifesciences, are entering the market with Rs 1,290 for the lowest dose per month. Natco will launch ‘Semanat’ and ‘Semafull’ in 2 mg, 4 mg and 8 mg doses. The multi-dose drug vials will cost Rs 1,290 per month for the lowest dose and Rs 1,750 for the highest one. It will also launch an easy-to-inject pen device next month in the same three doses that will cost Rs 4,000, Rs 4,200, and Rs 4,500 respectively.

Eris Lifesciences will be launching ‘Sundae’ at price points the same as Natco’s. Its price point for the 8 mg vial dose is not available yet. Last month, Eris had entered into a strategic partnership with Natco to commercialise semaglutide in India. These injectables will be available from Saturday.

How are the rates competitive?

To compare, innovator drug major Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic meant for the treatment of diabetes costs between Rs 8,800 and Rs 11,175 per month while its weight-loss Wegovy costs between Rs 10,850 to Rs 16,400 per month. Semaglutide, originally patented as an active pharma ingredient for the management of Type 2 diabetes, was later found to be much useful to control obesity. It belongs to a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists and works by regulating appetite and blood sugar.

At least half a dozen domestic drug companies including Dr Reddy’s, Natco Pharma, Eris Lifesciences, Zydus and Alkem will launch their versions of the much-in-demand prescription medicine on Saturday. Many others including Sun Pharma, Lupin, Mankind are also expected to join the bandwagon soon. According to industry estimates, 43 companies have either got regulatory approvals for the drug or have their generic versions in the pipeline. Most of these will be introduced in the domestic market over the next few months.

Although a price war among these companies was predicted by some, the generic versions are now expected to be within a narrow price band, while being substantially cheaper than the innovator product.

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Natco, the first mover

While Natco’s vials are cheaper than Novo Nordisk’s drug by nearly 90 per cent, pre-filled pens, which offer fuller monthly doses, will be marketed at prices up to 72 per cent lower than the innovator’s product. “Natco received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approval to manufacture and market generic semaglutide in India in February 2026 for multi-dose vials and pen devices based on the clinical comparison study,” Natco Pharma said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Natco said it is the first company to offer semaglutide in the vial dosage form, which is believed to offer patients customised dosing and better cost management. Currently, Novo’s Wegovy is sold in a pre-filled syringe format containing four doses to be taken over one month (once per week). “This will increase patient accessibility to the GLP-1 therapy and would help in long term compliance for the patients,” Natco said.

Prior to the patent expiry, Emcure Pharmaceuticals became the first Indian company to exclusively distribute and commercialise Poviztra under a tie-up with Novo. The once-weekly pen device has been available in five strengths, and was launched at a price starting from Rs 8,790 per month, 15-20 per cent lower than Wegovy.

Current market of weight loss drugs

As of February, the size of India’s GLP-1 drugs market stood at around Rs 1,500 crore in India. Nearly 85 per cent of the market is dominated by Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide), and the remaining by Novo’s Wegovy (used for weight loss) and Ozempic (used for Type 2 diabetes treatment). The molecule patent for Mounjaro will expire only in 2036.

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Analysts are expecting a two-fold jump in the sale of GLP-1 units over the next three months due to the steep price cuts. “The current monthly sales of GLP-1 drugs are around 1.2 lakh units. It’s likely to double in about three months as consumption will boost due to rate cuts. Since obesity is a chronic condition, the patients are required to use these drugs over a long period. Also, we expect the new patient onboarding (for the treatment of obesity) will shift towards semaglutide due to improved affordability,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.