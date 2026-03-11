Before weight loss drug generics flood the market, health ministry says sale only on doctor prescription

A higher dose version of the medicine was finally approved for weight-loss by the US FDA in 2021. (File Photo)

Ahead of the launch of the generic versions of the blockbuster GLP-1 drug semaglutide, the country’s apex drug regulator has issued an advisory warning that it should be sold only on prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

Any activity that promotes the medicine to the general public, induces demand for it, exaggerates therapeutic efficacy or downplays the importance of lifestyle changes will be considered to be misleading promotion, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said.

The advisory adds: “It has been brought to the notice of this directorate that certain pharmaceutical companies may be engaging in direct or indirect (surrogate) promotional activities, including disease awareness campaigns, digital media outreach and other communications relating to GLP-1 receptor agonists and similar prescription drugs indicated for obesity and metabolic disorders…. Any promotional activity, including so called awareness campaigns, that function as surrogate advertisement for prescription only drugs shall be viewed seriously and may be treated as irrational or misleading marketing practice.”