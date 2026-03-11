Before weight loss drug generics flood the market, health ministry says sale only on doctor prescription

Ahead of the launch of the generic versions of the blockbuster GLP-1 drug semaglutide, the country’s apex drug regulator has issued an advisory warning that it should be sold only on prescription of a registered medical practitioner.
Any activity that promotes the medicine to the general public, induces demand for it, exaggerates therapeutic efficacy or downplays the importance of lifestyle changes will be considered to be misleading promotion, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said.
The advisory adds: “It has been brought to the notice of this directorate that certain pharmaceutical companies may be engaging in direct or indirect (surrogate) promotional activities, including disease awareness campaigns, digital media outreach and other communications relating to GLP-1 receptor agonists and similar prescription drugs indicated for obesity and metabolic disorders…. Any promotional activity, including so called awareness campaigns, that function as surrogate advertisement for prescription only drugs shall be viewed seriously and may be treated as irrational or misleading marketing practice.”
It went on to warn manufacturers and importers that any promotional activity carried out “under the pretext of disease awareness, influencer engagement, corporate campaigns or similar activities that create brand recall or product visibility of the prescription product, shall also be treated as violations.”
Semaglutide was first approved for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017. However, it soon gained popularity for its off-label use as a weight-loss agent. A higher dose version of the medicine was finally approved for weight-loss by the US FDA in 2021.
Endorsement by celebrities and influencers drove the global popularity of the drug in the initial days, with many Indians travelling abroad to get the drug even before its launch in the Indian market. The drug — and its successor Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide — both entered the Indian market last year.
The expiry of patent is likely to lead to a boom, with nearly 50 brands set to be launched in the third week of March.
In view of this, the regulator asked all manufacturers, importers and market authorisation holders to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. It said that the package inserts should carry a dedicated contact number along with a complaint mechanism for addressing consumer queries and facilitating reporting.
The drug regulator said that all ethical marketing practices should be followed to ensure that vulnerable populations are not exploited. And, the companies have been asked to submit a comprehensive risk management plan that will ensure continued monitoring and implementation of appropriate risk minimisation measures.
Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme.
Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports.
Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan.
She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times.
When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More