Wegovy approved by drug regulator as the first GLP-1 for adults living with fatty liver disease

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg) for the treatment of fatty liver disease, now called MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis). This is a serious, progressive form of fatty liver disease that causes chronic inflammation and liver damage.
This is the first time an injectable GLP-1 therapy has been approved for this specific use in India other than obesity. GLP-1 drugs mimic a natural gut hormone to regulate blood sugar, reduce appetite, and slow digestion. The approval is based on the ESSENCE trial in which Wegovy demonstrated resolution of steatohepatitis in 63% of patients and reduction in liver fibrosis in 37% of patients. Importantly, the liver benefits appear not to be solely explained by weight loss, suggesting a broader potential impact on liver health. Semaglutide was found to directly reduce liver fat, inflammation, and scarring. The approved dose for this treatment is 2.4 mg administered via injection.
The development is significant as two in three Indians have fatty liver disease. MASH develops due to excess fat buildup in the liver, causing chronic inflammation and liver damage. It is a silent disease and people often do not have symptoms until the disease has progressed to an advanced stage. So Wegovy can work in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis — stages F2 to F3 — along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.
Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India, said, “The burden of MASH continues to rise in India, but treatment options are still severely limited. People with MASH face a higher risk of serious liver complications and heart-related disease. That is why we need treatment options that can address these connected health risks. This approval is an important milestone, giving doctors and patients a new option for people at risk of MASH while also helping to address obesity and related heart and metabolic diseases.”
In India, semaglutide is also marketed under the brand name Poviztra by Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Obeda by Dr Reddy’s, Semaglyn, Mashema, and Alterme by Zydus Lifesciences, GLIPIQ by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Noveltreat by Sun Pharma.