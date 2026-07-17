Wegovy approved by drug regulator as the first GLP-1 for adults living with fatty liver disease

Wegovy can work in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis -- stages F2 to F3 -- along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity. (File photo)

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg) for the treatment of fatty liver disease, now called MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis). This is a serious, progressive form of fatty liver disease that causes chronic inflammation and liver damage.

This is the first time an injectable GLP-1 therapy has been approved for this specific use in India other than obesity. GLP-1 drugs mimic a natural gut hormone to regulate blood sugar, reduce appetite, and slow digestion. The approval is based on the ESSENCE trial in which Wegovy demonstrated resolution of steatohepatitis in 63% of patients and reduction in liver fibrosis in 37% of patients. Importantly, the liver benefits appear not to be solely explained by weight loss, suggesting a broader potential impact on liver health. Semaglutide was found to directly reduce liver fat, inflammation, and scarring. The approved dose for this treatment is 2.4 mg administered via injection.