Watermelon at night won’t kill you: Doctors bust myths after Mumbai family death

With the deaths of four members of a south Mumbai family after eating watermelon, fears and rumours — from eating the fruit at night to combining it with biryani — have spread rapidly. Doctors, however, say there is no scientific basis for these claims and urge people to avoid jumping to conclusions.

Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent at Cama and Albless Hospital, said there is no medical evidence to suggest that consuming biryani followed by watermelon can cause death. “In such incidents, we have to consider the likelihood of exposure to toxic substances. This could be chemical poisoning, for instance, if the fruit was contaminated externally or had an adulterant. However, the clinical presentation in this case appears unusual and we have to wait for forensic reports,” he said.

How can watermelon be contaminated

Watermelon can be contaminated if it has been cut and left out for too long and washed with contaminated water or slicced with an unclean kitchen knife. Some sellers even inject sugar water into the fruit so that it tastes plump and fresh. “All of this and the high water content of the fruit itself results in bacterial contamination (say Salmonella or E. coli), which can lead to severe food poisoning. If contaminated watermelon is consumed, patients may develop diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, bloating, and gas. These symptoms usually begin within 30 minutes to four hours of consumption, especially if a large quantity, around 400–500 grams, is eaten,” Dr Palve said.

However, such cases are generally non-fatal and manageable. “Diarrhoea is about losing fluids and not associated with blood. Patients may experience abdominal distension due to fermentation of sugars like fructose and sorbitol, along with colicky pain and urgency to pass stools multiple times over a few hours. In individuals with irritable bowel syndrome, even smaller quantities can trigger symptoms,” he said.

Dr Palve also pointed to the possibility of chemical exposure through adulteration practices. “In some instances, vendors use substances to artificially ripen or enhance the appearance of fruits. These may include calcium carbide, copper sulphate, oxytocin, formalin, malachite green dye and saccharin. If such chemicals are present in high quantities, they can be toxic and may lead to serious health complications,” he said.

Dr Badal Taori, Internal Medicine, Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai said that foodborne illnesses become more complex in children. “As a precaution, people should ensure that fruits are fresh, properly washed, cut with clean kitchen tools and stored under refrigeration. Any cut fruit left at room temperature for prolonged periods should be avoided. Finish consumption as cut fruits stored too long in the fridge can grow bacteria and lead to food poisoning,” he adds.

How fast can infection develop?

“In severe cases, untreated infection can cause dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and hypotension (low blood pressure). If complications escalate, it may lead to systemic effects but this is typically a gradual process and not an immediate collapse,” he said.

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Dr Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent of Sir JJ Hospital, said the clinical presentation of the Dokadia family members did not match that of typical foodborne illness. “If this were food poisoning, the clinical picture would be very different. It does not typically lead to such rapid and severe deterioration. The speed of deterioration, the severity of the condition, and the fact that multiple members of a single family were affected are not consistent with a routine foodborne illness. Loss of consciousness is related to brain function. This kind of progression suggests something beyond ordinary food contamination. We are looking at the possibility of a toxic or chemical substance which only a forensic analysis can confirm,” he added.

Can you have watermelons at night?

Dr Aniket Mule, Consultant Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that while the incident is very tragic, it’s important to understand that watermelon is not a harmful fruit, whether eaten during the day or at night. “There is no medical evidence that eating watermelon at night can directly cause serious illness or death,” he said.

Dr Rahul Gupta, Director, Cardiology, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel said that eating watermelon at night does not cause any health or cardiac issues. “The body does not treat watermelon differently just because it is eaten at night. The heart continues to function based on overall diet, lifestyle and long-term habits, not the timing of a single fruit.”

Moreover, watermelon is high in water, which helps maintain good blood circulation and prevents dehydration, an important factor for stable heart function, Dr Gupta said, adding, “It also contains potassium, which supports healthy blood pressure levels and reduces strain on the heart. Watermelon is loaded with lycopene, an antioxidant known to support vascular health by reducing inflammation and protecting blood vessels. It also provides citrulline, which helps relax blood vessels and may improve blood flow, both beneficial for cardiovascular health. Eating a large quantity late at night may cause mild bloating or frequent urination, which can disturb sleep, but this is a digestive or comfort issue, not a cardiac or any other health concern.”