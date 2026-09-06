Watch out for ‘counterfeit’ batch of rabies vaccine: Drug regulator to states

The drug regulator also confirmed that the batch in question was never exported out of India.

Written by: Anonna Dutt
2 min readNew DelhiSep 6, 2026 04:30 AM IST
counterfeit batch of rabies vaccine, counterfeit rabies vaccine, rabies counterfeit vaccine, rabies, anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab, Abhayrab, Indian express news, current affairsWhile there are several brands of rabies vaccines in India, manufactured by both national and international companies, Abhayrab is one of the most commonly available. The vaccine holds nearly 40% of the market share in the country.
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THE COUNTRY’S apex drug regulator has asked all states to keep an eye out for a specific batch of the commonly used anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab, after samples collected by it from Delhi earlier this year were found to be not potent and misbranded.

There were several errors in the vaccine’s packaging text, such as the use of an apostrophe instead of a comma or ‘L Pasteur’ being spelled as ‘L Posteur’, changes in the font and text spacing, difference in the company’s logo, suggesting that it wasn’t a genuine product manufactured by Indian Immunologicals.

“Through a communication dated 27 August 2026, the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) requested all State Drugs Controllers to alert their inspectorate staff and maintain strict vigilance over the movement, distribution and availability of the above-mentioned batch of the drug. The State Drug Control authorities were also requested to take appropriate regulatory action,” said a public notice by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The drug regulator also confirmed that the batch in question was never exported out of India.

Last year, the same vaccine came under scrutiny by several international drug regulators, including those from the UK, US, and Australia, over concerns of such counterfeit batches. With rabies being an almost 100% fatal infection, some of the countries also asked people who had received Abhayrab to get another shot as a precaution. This was also similarly recognised during market surveillance.

“In connection with the case, a total of four persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police. Further investigation and appropriate legal action are being undertaken by the competent authorities,” said the CDSCO.

While there are several brands of rabies vaccines in India, manufactured by both national and international companies, Abhayrab is one of the most commonly available. The vaccine holds nearly 40% of the market share in the country.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
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Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

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