Watch out for ‘counterfeit’ batch of rabies vaccine: Drug regulator to states

While there are several brands of rabies vaccines in India, manufactured by both national and international companies, Abhayrab is one of the most commonly available. The vaccine holds nearly 40% of the market share in the country.

THE COUNTRY’S apex drug regulator has asked all states to keep an eye out for a specific batch of the commonly used anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab, after samples collected by it from Delhi earlier this year were found to be not potent and misbranded.

There were several errors in the vaccine’s packaging text, such as the use of an apostrophe instead of a comma or ‘L Pasteur’ being spelled as ‘L Posteur’, changes in the font and text spacing, difference in the company’s logo, suggesting that it wasn’t a genuine product manufactured by Indian Immunologicals.

“Through a communication dated 27 August 2026, the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) requested all State Drugs Controllers to alert their inspectorate staff and maintain strict vigilance over the movement, distribution and availability of the above-mentioned batch of the drug. The State Drug Control authorities were also requested to take appropriate regulatory action,” said a public notice by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).