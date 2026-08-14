Want to quit tobacco? A simple 3-Step approach can help more Indians kick the habit

A new review advocates the 'Ask, advise and connect' mantra. An expert explains how making tobacco cessation part of routine healthcare —alongside counselling, quit lines and nicotine-replacement therapy — could help more people overcome dependence.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readAug 14, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Want to quit tobacco? The ‘Ask, Advise and Connect’ approach can help more Indians quit by linking routine healthcare with counselling and cessation support. (File Photo)Want to quit tobacco? The ‘Ask, Advise and Connect’ approach can help more Indians quit by linking routine healthcare with counselling and cessation support. (File Photo)
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At 31, Priya Bala had already spent more than half her life using khaini, a smokeless tobacco product. She first encountered it as a teenager, when she was sent to a local shop to buy it for her grandmother. Over time, what began as an errand became a dependence of her own.

Several times a day, Priya would tuck khaini between her gum and cheek, sometimes leaving it in her mouth overnight. A homemaker living with her husband and children in a village in Odisha, she found herself using it more often when she was stressed. During pregnancy, she even turned to khaini to cope with morning sickness. She had tried to quit before, but the cravings were difficult to manage. After the birth of her third child, Priya developed a painful mouth ulcer. Worried that it could be oral cancer, she sought help at a tobacco-cessation centre.

There, she was counselled on setting a quit date, managing withdrawal symptoms and identifying triggers. She was also offered nicotine gum.

About two weeks later, Priya learnt that the ulcer was not cancer and was expected to resolve it if she stopped using khaini.

For Dr Pratima Murthy, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and a co-author of a new review published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Priya’s experience illustrates a larger challenge: how to make tobacco-cessation support part of routine healthcare rather than something patients must actively seek out.

Ask. Advise. Connect.

“India has a huge burden from both tobacco smoking and smokeless tobacco use. Cost-effective population-level interventions — including quit lines, digital interventions and system-wide screening paired with clinician advice to quit — are essential to expand treatment reach,” Murthy told The Indian Express.

The review, co-authored by Murthy and researchers from the US, Vietnam and the UK, examines evidence-based tobacco-cessation strategies for low- and middle-income countries.

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One approach it highlights is the Ask–Advise–Connect model: ask patients about tobacco use, advise those who use it to quit, and connect them with appropriate cessation support. Its appeal lies in its simplicity. A doctor, nurse, dentist or other trained healthcare professional does not necessarily need to provide a lengthy counselling session at every visit. A brief conversation can identify tobacco use and create a pathway to counselling, behavioural support, medication or a quit line.

The model also emphasises connecting patients directly to help rather than simply telling them to find it themselves. Research evaluating the approach found that direct connection to a quit line resulted in substantially higher enrolment in cessation treatment than referral alone.

India’s burden and the infrastructure

India has more than 250 million adult tobacco users, according to national survey data. Tobacco use includes smoking as well as smokeless products such as khaini and gutka.

The health consequences extend beyond lung disease. Tobacco use increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, several cancers and respiratory illness, while smokeless tobacco is associated with oral cancers and other diseases of the mouth.

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India has implemented a broad range of tobacco-control measures, including restrictions on advertising and promotion, smoke-free policies, health warnings, mass-media campaigns and cessation services. The National Tobacco Quitline Services were established in 2016, while mobile-based interventions such as mCessation offer another route to support. India also has a network of tobacco-cessation centres under the National Tobacco Control Programme.

But availability of a service does not necessarily mean people know about it or use it. According to Murthy, one in five people, who used the SMS-based cessation programme, has successfully quit tobacco, but awareness of the service remains low.

Also Read | Here’s how soon smoking starts damaging your lungs

Quitting is not simply about willpower

Nicotine dependence can make quitting difficult. Cravings, withdrawal symptoms, established routines and social triggers can all contribute to relapse. That is why evidence-based cessation care can combine behavioural support with pharmacological treatment, including nicotine-replacement therapy when appropriate.

Priya’s experience shows how an ordinary healthcare encounter can become an opportunity to address tobacco dependence. Her concern about a mouth ulcer brought her into contact with healthcare professionals; the consultation then opened a conversation about quitting.

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Taking cessation beyond specialist clinics

The need is particularly important in communities where tobacco products are cheap, easily available and socially accepted. People living in rural areas, and women in particular, may face additional barriers to accessing specialised cessation services. Community-based interventions and trained frontline health workers can help bring support closer to where people live.

India’s experience may also offer lessons for other low- and middle-income countries, particularly in South Asia. The review also examines Vietnam, highlighting how tobacco-use patterns, social norms, regulation and healthcare systems can shape access to treatment.

The details differ between countries, but the basic principle is transferable: identify tobacco use, advise quitting and make evidence-based help accessible.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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