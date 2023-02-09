Vitamin B12: Why do you need it, how should you take supplements?

A vital nutritional element, Vitamin B12, also referred to as cobalamin, plays a crucial role in supporting various processes in the body. The smooth functioning of the nervous system and the formation of red blood cells heavily depend on adequate supply of Vitamin B12. Furthermore, it prevents anemia, protects the eyes from macular degeneration, regulates DNA and produces energy. These are the reasons why people must ensure sufficient intake of this vitamin in order to maintain health.

A deficiency of this vitamin in the body leads to insufficient oxygen supply to the different parts of the body. It also causes memory problems, weight loss, skin pigmentation, menstruation issues and so on. The body needs a continuous supply of this vitamin to successfully meet all requirements. A pertinent question arises here, what is the exact quantity of Vitamin B12 our body requires every day?

The daily requirement of Vitamin B12

People above 14 years of age need to consume 2.4 micrograms (mcg) every day. However, the requirement changes with the calorie our body needs at a particular time. For instance, a pregnant woman needs to ensure an intake of 2.6 mcg, and a lactating woman 2.8 mcg daily. In order to maintain health and provide the necessary amount of the vitamin to the body, people must adhere to these standards.

In cases of deficiency, people may notice symptoms such as fatigue, headache, difficulty in concentration and others. This condition can be avoided with the intake of Vitamin B12-rich foods such as eggs, milk, fish, chicken, peanut, sweet potato, dairy products and so on. However, animal-sourced food products are considered the best source of Vitamin B12.

Deficiency of Vitamin B12

People who strictly follow a vegetarian diet remain at a risk of deficiency. Additionally, congenital diseases and genetic intrinsic factor abnormalities can cause severe vitamin B12 deficiency. Older adults, people with gastrointestinal conditions, and those on certain medications, including proton pump inhibitors and metformin, may need to take a supplement.

The noticeable signs of a lack of Vitamin B12 in the body may include:

Chronic fatigue

Shortness of breath

Pale skin

Mouth sores

Bleeding gums

Constipation

Diarrhoea

Loss of appetite

Joint pain

Vision loss

Dementia

So, the deficiency of Vitamin B12 is a serious issue and must be given due attention.

Taking supplements

Sometimes, people need to provide this vitamin to the body through supplements, either orally or through Vitamin B12 injections. But the decision to take supplements must be taken after consultation with a doctor. The absorption of vitamin B12 can vary from 56 per cent of a dose of 1 mcg to 0.5 per cent of a dose of 1,000 mcg. Therefore, if someone consumes vitamin B12 less frequently, they will need a higher total amount to achieve desired absorption.

Oral supplements

Depending upon the level of deficiency, a doctor may recommend a high dose of an oral supplement, up to 1,000 mcg. This can be extremely efficacious in dealing with the situation. Besides, oral supplements are cost-effective and leave almost no side effects.

Injection: In extreme situations and to deal with Vitamin B12-induced anaemia, injections are recommended. The doses depend on the level of deficiency in the body.

The overdose of this vitamin doesn’t affect health. The body uses the required amount and excretes the excess amount through urine. An increase in water intake can help release the extra amount of this vitamin in the body.

You must take care of your body and keep an eye on abnormal signs. You must adopt a healthy lifestyle and take a proper diet containing all the nutrients.

Role of Vitamin B12 in specific diseases

Researchers had previously believed that vitamin B-12, when combined with folic acid (vitamin B-9) and vitamin B-6, might prevent heart disease by reducing the levels of an amino acid in the blood (homocysteine). However, there are enough studies that show that the combination of these vitamins doesn’t seem to reduce the risk or severity of cardiovascular disease and events. More studies are needed.

Also, Vitamin B-12 deficiency is associated with dementia and low cognitive function. But it’s not clear whether vitamin B-12 supplements might help prevent or treat dementia. Unless you have a vitamin B-12 deficiency, there’s no evidence that vitamin B-12 supplements will boost your energy.