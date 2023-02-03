Vitamin B12, calcium & protein: Why cow milk is always better than soy or almond milk if you are not lactose-intolerant

Written by Prachi Jain

The Internet these days is flooded with videos of making soy, oat and almond milk at home and their users declaring they are glad to make healthy choices in their diet. But first things first. Unless you have lactose intolerance or any kind of stomach irritability or allergy after milk consumption, there is no need to switch over from cow milk. For it continues to be nutritionally rich, particularly in protein, and is enough to meet deficiencies.

So let’s discuss and compare the nutritional composition of dairy, almond, soy, rice and coconut milk. First of all, if we will take 100 ml as a standard for all types of milk, then a full cream cow milk yields about 100 to 120 calories, contains four to five grams of protein and five to six grams of fat. Almond milk gives 40 calories, two grams protein and three grams of fat whereas soy milk gives near about 80 calories, 3.5 gram proteins and 4 grams of fat. Rice milk provides 120 calories, 0 gram proteins and is very low in fat, at two grams per 100 ml. Coconut milk is near about 50 to 60 calories, with 0 to 0.5 grams of protein per 100 ml and five grams of fat.

So, if we see this data, it is clear that dairy milks are better in nutritional composition in comparison to plant-based milk.

Both kinds of milk have their own pros. First of all, we will talk about plant-milk based alternatives. These are typically lower in saturated fats and calories. They are a good option for those who have milk allergies, lactose intolerance and vegans. There is now a range of plant-based milk alternatives available in the market in the form of almond, soy, rice, coconut, oats and so on. I would advise it for only those who suffer from inflammation, tend to suffer from stomach upsets or those who have GI concerns like irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease or colitis, basically those who have trouble digesting lactose.

Cow’s milk provides essential proteins, including whey protein. It is a more “complete” protein source, which means it has the full profile of essential amino acids. It provides extra calories from fats as well as containing vitamins and minerals. Regardless of the type you choose, dairy milk boasts nine essential nutrients: calcium, vitamin D, potassium, phosphorus, protein, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12, vitamin A and pantothenic acid. Vitamins A and D may be added but the others are naturally occurring. The problem with essential nutrients is that our bodies are not capable of producing these compounds and the dietary source is the only way to enrich ourselves. When it comes to calcium, dairy milk naturally has about 300 milligrams per cup and is considered the best absorbed source of calcium. Many soy or almond milks are fortified with calcium but your body may not absorb it because soy contains a natural compound (phytate) that inhibits calcium absorption.

One of the benefits of plant-based milks is that they are often fortified with vitamins and minerals. Vitamin D, for example, is often added. Cow’s milk naturally contains very little vitamin D, although it is possible to buy fortified varieties in them too. But Vitamin B12 is one micro-nutrient that only occurs in animal products; vegans are, therefore, at risk of deficiency without supplementation.