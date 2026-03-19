US resets cholesterol guidelines, now test at 19, cut LDL early: Top cardio on why this applies to Indians too

For the first time in eight years, major US heart organisations have overhauled their cholesterol guidance. The new recommendations shift the focus from simply treating older adults with high short-term risk to preventing heart disease over one’s entire adult life, starting with cholesterol screening at 19. This is earlier than many older practices, which often waited until middle age unless risk factors were present.

The guideline also explicitly discourages relying on unproven supplements for cholesterol control, urging evidence-based approaches instead.

The American College of Cardiology (ACC), the American Heart Association and nine other leading medical associations have issued an updated guideline for the management of dyslipidemia — abnormal levels of one or more types of lipids or lipoproteins in the blood, including cholesterol and triglycerides.

“Although the guidelines have come now, as a cardiologist, I have been an advocate of screening age 18 onwards, particularly among those with a family history, given that Indians are prone to higher cholesterol, heart attacks and diabetes 10 years ahead of other populations. As the focus shifts to preventive health, I do not see any harm in getting a blood sugar and lipid profile test done, irrespective of family history. These tests are cheap and give us an indicative profile of what lifestyle correction the person can do. Why wait for risks to multiply,” says Dr Balbir Singh, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Max Healthcare.

Why the benchmark change was needed

Cardiovascular disease (including heart attack and stroke) is largely caused by atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque inside arteries over decades. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol is a key risk factor. “In Indians, these are sticky, stubborn and dense. A high prevalence of insulin resistance in Indians leads to the production of smaller, stickier particles, even if total LDL levels are not extremely high. So early screening helps prevent plaque buildup early instead of reacting to it later,” says Dr Singh.

What are the new rules?

Start screening at 19. Early screening helps detect high LDL cholesterol before it silently damages arteries over many years. It’s especially relevant for people with a family history of early heart disease or genetic cholesterol disorders.

Instead of relying primarily on “10-year risk” calculators — which often underestimate risk in young adults — the 2026 guideline shifts toward tools that estimate long-term or lifetime risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

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For the first time, the guideline recommends broader blood tests to refine risk assessment than just standard lipid profile. That includes Apolipoprotein B (apoB), which indicates the number of harmful cholesterol particles and lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)], a genetic risk factor linked to higher heart disease risk. A one-time testing is now recommended. Approximately 25 per cent of the Indian population has elevated Lp(a), according to studies. The guidelines now include a coronary artery calcium score, a scan that detects calcium in artery walls to better stratify intermediate-risk individuals.

These tests have been added to identify cardiovascular risk factors missed by standard tests alone. “Calcium scoring identifies calcium deposits before symptoms appear, and is one of the strongest predictors of future heart attacks. This helps us do intensive blood pressure management, lifestyle corrections and if need be, administer cholesterol-lowering medications like statins, which are safe in younger ages too except in pregnant women,” says Dr Singh.

More defined LDL targets for prevention

The 2026 recommendations reinstate goal ranges based on overall risk:

LDL < 100 mg/dL — for most people without high 10-year risk.

LDL < 70 mg/dL — for those with higher risk (e.g., with risk factors or family history).

LDL < 55 mg/dL — for people with established heart disease or very high risk.

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For Indians, Dr Singh recommends less than 50 mg/dL. He also recommends a school-level monitoring programme. “Given the growing numbers of childhood obesity in India, we should be expanding the scope of physical education to include health education and monitoring health parameters. This can reduce the burden of chronic diseases,” adds Dr Singh.