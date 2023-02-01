Union Budget 2023: What are the key takeaways for the health sector?

The Union Budget 2023, christened as “Amrit Kaal Budget,” has laid an emphasis on creating a groundwork for a widened health infrastructure, tech-aided solutions and eliminating diseases through smart public health management.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given a massive push to millets, the coarse grain already being recommended by doctors as having the capability of reducing the burden of diabetes in a country where it has reached epidemic proportions. This is the first time that nutrition gets a big push with a special programme called the PM Programme for Restoration Awareness Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM-Pranam). The question is can the cost factor work for the extremely poor for whom rice and wheat continue to be cheaper?

Ms Sitharaman also announced a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047. It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of seven crore people in the age group 0 to 40 years in affected tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts.

Following the pandemic and the need for a collaborative public health management, the Government is finally looking into R&D in healthcare by ramping up facilities in select ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) labs. These will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation. A new programme for research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken up through Centres of Excellence. The role of technology was referenced against India’s success in COVID vaccination.

The tech edge will be imparted among doctors with the Government supporting dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices in existing institutions. And in an effort to increase skilled healthcare personnel, thee Finance Minister has also announced 157 new nursing colleges will be established in core locations with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!