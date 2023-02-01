Union Budget 2023: ‘Opening ICMR labs to medical colleges is a win-win for all and a big boost to medical research’

For Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist and ex-Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the government’s move on making ICMR labs available for research to public and private medical college faculty as well as private sector R & D teams is “a win-win situation for everybody.”

“It is a good idea as many of our government laboratories have a lot of infrastructure which may not be available at medical colleges or smaller research institutions. At the same time, ICMR labs may not be fully utilising the equipment. So, sharing the facilities will not only ensure efficiency of use but also maximise the use of expensive equipment and allow smaller institutions to access latest technology. This will then build capacity among students and young faculty in those organisations and encourage some collaborations. There are people visiting laboratories and while interacting with each other could find common areas of interest that could lead to either public-public or public-private collaborations. This can then accelerate research,” she said.

The private sector also includes smaller start-ups and biotech firms which may not find it cost-effective to set up biosafety laboratories — level 3 and 4 (BSL-3 /BSL-4) — or even high end machines like sequencers and others for cutting edge technology. ICMR’s role is hence important as not only will it conduct research but also promote and support it, Dr Swaminathan pointed out.

“This is an important announcement on several ICMR institutions working with the private sector on the public health needs of the country and not on just the needs of the industry,” said Dr Balram Bhargava, former DG ICMR. “The agenda of the private sector can be slightly different but once they are married in such a way, then the agenda becomes of public health importance for the nation. Yes, there will be a profit spin-off for companies. But this can be done in a very transparent manner like how it was done for COVID testing facilities, Covid vaccination and vaccines with expression of interest, tender process and inviting those companies which wanted to make them,” Dr Bhargava said, adding that it would be a case of 2 +2 =22 and not 2 =2 =4.

“Covaxin is an example of private-public partnership, which has for the first time demonstrated not only to India but the entire world about this indigenous vaccine. We have seen during COVID how ICMR led in the development of testing facilities, infrastructure and kits with private public partnership. A public-private partnership will be useful for the country in the event of future pandemics and health related research and guidance for the nation,” he said.

Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice-Chancellor , Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, said India needed non-public funding and support for research. “The Budget announcement is very important as it is in keeping with our vision and our mission to align education and research to public health needs,” the former Dean of Armed Forces Medical College said. “For instance, some studies like the Malegaon Magic one (which aimed at understanding why the deadly Covid wave somewhat spared the city situated in Maharashtra’s Nashik district) needed special tests that were not feasible at any medical college. The National AIDS Research Institute in Pune helped us in this effort,” the VC recalled. She also observed that students of MUHS are getting stimulated by attending summer internships at national laboratories and institutions, which can be a national model.

At Ruby Hall Clinic, CEO Behram Khodaiji said that with the Budget favouring health care R & D this year, it would result in better care-giving, focussed attention to patients and faster recovery. Hasmukh Rawal, MD of Mylab Discovery Solutions, a biotech firm, said that the government’s thrust to research and innovation is a step in the right direction. “Investment in R & D and innovation is critical for science based solutions and indigenous products to address health related challenges,” he said.

