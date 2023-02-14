Two to three eggs a week can reduce risk of heart disease, says new study

Amid conflicting research on whether eggs are good or bad for cardiovascular health, a new Greek study has said that eating one to three eggs a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by more than half.

The study described the 10-year cardiovascular effects of self-reported egg consumption and found an even lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, 75 per cent, for those eating four to seven eggs a week. However, they only found a protective role in eating one to three eggs a week after considering socio-demographic, lifestyle and clinical factors. These are important in judging the efficacy of egg consumption in the Indian context. Dr Nishith Chandra, Principal Director, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi and Deepti Khatuja, Head of Clinical Nutrition, FMRI, Gurugram, decode the truth about consuming eggs to promote a healthy heart.

Are eggs good for heart health?

“Studies on the correlation between egg consumption and heart health have produced mixed results and the debate on whether eggs are good or bad for heart health is ongoing. Some studies suggest that moderate egg consumption may not have a significant impact on heart disease risk in healthy individuals, while others suggest that high egg consumption may increase the risk of heart disease, particularly in people with diabetes or a history of heart disease,” says Dr Chandra.

“First of all, there are several studies on the subject but we need more research across geographies and more data to say something definitive. But a recent meta-analysis found that consumption of up to one egg per day is associated with a slight lowering of the risk of cardiovascular disease among Asians,” says Khatuja.

“From a nutritional perspective, eggs can be beneficial because they promote carotenoid absorption, enhance high density lipoprotein cholesterol function and increase bioactive compounds like lutein and zeaxanthin, which in turn protect against atherosclerosis,” she adds.

Eggs are also known to deliver high quality nutrients, such as proteins, minerals, fat-soluble vitamins and iron. Eggs are a rich source of Vitamin B2, B12, and selenium, which are cardioprotective. The Vitamin B2 and B12 normalise homocysteine levels, which, at elevated levels, may result in arterial plaques. Selenium in eggs helps combat oxidative stress which is a main component of heart disease. Some interventional studies have shown that eggs do not increase total cholesterol, and can, in fact, improve the efflux capacity of HDL [cholesterol] particles. “Consuming eggs may promote muscle growth, help with weight management and support brain function, among other benefits,” says Dr Chandra.

But the high cholesterol and choline content of eggs means individual risk factors have to be assessed before the patient is given an advisory on how much to have. “Eggs are a rich source of dietary cholesterol and high levels of dietary cholesterol have been associated with an increased risk of heart disease. However, recent studies have shown that the cholesterol in eggs may not be as harmful as once thought, and the overall impact of eggs on heart health may be influenced by other factors, such as an individual’s overall dietary pattern,” says Dr Chandra.

Is egg yolk good for your health?

Advertisement

“Recently we have been talking about consuming three egg yolks in a week, which is safe from the comorbidity perspective like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The WHO in 2018 recommended that we can safely go ahead and have three egg yolks on alternate basis in a week,” says Khatuja.

What are the general benefits of consuming egg yolk?

The benefits of egg yolk are many but to be specific, it is a good source of vitamin D and other nutrients like iron, which are lost when we have egg whites only.

How many eggs should one consume in a day?

“Having two to four egg whites in a day is perfectly safe from one’s requirement but definitely we need to take into consideration the total intake of the proteins as eggs have a very good bioavailability. The PDCAAS (Protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score) value for egg is the most appropriate, which means the absorption and the digestibility is best from egg protein,” says Khatuja.

Advertisement

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to how many eggs one should consume in a day. Dr Chandra feels moderation is the key with the American Heart Association suggesting a limit of one whole egg or two egg whites per day for people with heart disease risk factors.

What are equivalent options for vegetarians?

Vegetarians can have fortified milk and milk products. Low fat milk is advised, according to Khatuja. Dr Chandra recommends plant-based options that can provide similar nutritional benefits, such as legumes, nuts, seeds, and tofu.