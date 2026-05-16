RFK Jr adviser says traditional Indian food habits can help fight ultra-processed foods

Calley Means on how India’s long-standing emphasis on fresh food, fasting and movement could help counter rising lifestyle diseases.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readMay 16, 2026 08:04 AM IST
Traditional Indian food habits such as home-cooked meals, fresh ingredients and fasting can help counter ultra-processed diets and rising lifestyle diseases, says RFK Jr adviser Calley Means. (File Photo)Traditional Indian food habits such as home-cooked meals, fresh ingredients and fasting can help counter ultra-processed diets and rising lifestyle diseases, says RFK Jr adviser Calley Means. (File Photo)
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As India grapples with rising consumption of ultra-processed foods and lifestyle-related diseases, its traditional food practices could hold important lessons for better health, according to Calley Means, senior adviser on food and nutrition to US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Means, a leading voice in the Make America Healthy Again movement, said India’s long-standing emphasis on home-cooked meals, fresh ingredients, fasting and mindful living offers a strong counterpoint to the highly processed diets that now dominate many parts of the world. “Unfortunately, these eating patterns have spread globally, including to countries that historically had much healthier food traditions,” Means said during a virtual interaction with reporters and incoming fellows of the Health Coverage Fellowship at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“The message we are trying to promote is not about pushing one dietary philosophy. It is actually very simple: eat real food.”

Responding to a query from The Indian Express on traditional Indian diets, Means said India’s food culture offers valuable insights at a time when countries are searching for solutions to growing metabolic health concerns.

“Every country has its own traditions, and there are many paths to good health. What matters is respecting food more, relying less on highly processed products and focusing on nutritional basics such as adequate protein, fibre and whole foods,” he said.

“In that sense, traditional Indian practices offer a lot of valuable lessons. Studying what has worked in India for centuries is a very good place to start.”

He said there is real value in revisiting the kinds of foods and lifestyles that humans have historically thrived on.

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Asked what one lifestyle change could most benefit urban children, including in India, Means said the answer is straightforward: eat more real food, cut down on ultra-processed products, move more, sleep better and build healthy habits early. “At the core of what we are trying to say is that health is actually much simpler than people often make it out to be,” he said.

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Means pointed out that ultra-processed foods were virtually non-existent 150 years ago, but today make up nearly 60–70 per cent of the average diet in countries such as the US. At the same time, he said, people are moving less and sleeping worse than at any other point in modern history. “People used to move naturally throughout the day. There were no gyms or structured exercise programmes because daily life itself involved much more physical activity,” he said.

He added that many of today’s health problems stem from major changes in diet, movement, sleep and daily routines. “That is why the focus must return to the root causes of health — better nutrition, more movement, proper sleep and healthier routines.”

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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