Too much screen time? Try the 20-20-20 rule to protect your eyes

Written by By Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev

A 12-year-old boy was recently brought to our hospital by his parents after he began complaining that he could no longer see the writing clearly on his classroom board. At home, he was spending several hours on a tablet for online classes, gaming and videos, often without taking breaks. His parents initially assumed that the frequent eye rubbing and headaches were simply because he was “using the screen too much.” An eye examination, however, revealed myopia or short-sightedness that required correction.

The case is a reminder that what may appear to be ordinary screen fatigue can sometimes signal an underlying vision problem—particularly in children. His prolonged close-up work on devices, combined with very low outdoor activity and exposure to natural light had affected vision. This may cause the eyeball to grow longer than normal, causing light to focus in front of the retina instead of directly on it. As a result, distant objects appear blurry.

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From the moment we wake up to check our phones to hours spent on laptops at work and evenings scrolling through social media, screens have become an inseparable part of modern life. While digital devices have transformed the way we work, learn and communicate, prolonged and uninterrupted screen use is also putting increasing demands on our eyes.

One of the most common consequences of prolonged screen use is digital eye strain. People may experience dryness, burning or irritation in the eyes, blurred vision, headaches, tired eyes and difficulty focusing after spending long periods looking at a screen. A major reason is that we tend to blink less while concentrating on digital content, allowing the surface of the eye to become dry.

Simply looking at a screen does not mean that our eyes are being permanently damaged. However, prolonged, uninterrupted near work can cause significant discomfort and fatigue. The solution is not necessarily to abandon technology, but to use it more responsibly.

The 20-20-20 rule can make a difference

One of the simplest habits is the 20-20-20 rule: after every 20 minutes of screen use, look at something around 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Regular breaks allow the eyes to relax and can reduce symptoms of digital eye strain.

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Blinking consciously and frequently is equally important. Screen users should also maintain an appropriate viewing distance, reduce glare and ensure that the screen is positioned slightly below eye level. If dryness persists, an eye specialist can advise whether lubricating eye drops are appropriate.

Children need special attention

The concern becomes particularly important in children. Increasing time spent on near-vision activities, combined with insufficient outdoor exposure, has been associated with the growing concern around myopia, or short-sightedness. WHO guidance recommends regular breaks during near work and encouraging children to spend adequate time outdoors in daylight.

Parents should therefore avoid allowing children to spend long, uninterrupted periods on phones, tablets or gaming devices. Outdoor play should be made a regular part of a child’s daily routine rather than treating it as an occasional activity.

Don’t blame everything on blue light

There is also considerable confusion around blue light. While excessive exposure to bright screens in the evening can interfere with the body’s sleep-wake cycle, current evidence does not establish that the blue light emitted by ordinary digital screens causes retinal damage or age-related macular degeneration. Digital eye discomfort is more closely associated with prolonged or improper screen use.

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Therefore, rather than relying solely on blue-light-blocking glasses, people should focus on the fundamentals — regular breaks, adequate blinking, appropriate screen distance, good lighting and reduced screen use before bedtime.

When should you see an eye specialist?

Occasional tiredness after a long day on screens is usually not a cause for alarm. However, persistent blurred vision, frequent headaches, recurrent eye pain, redness, double vision, difficulty seeing distant objects or continuing dryness should not simply be attributed to screen use.

A comprehensive eye examination can identify an underlying refractive error or other eye condition that may be contributing to the symptoms. Regular eye examinations are particularly important for children, as early detection of vision problems can help prevent them from affecting learning and daily activities.

Screens are here to stay, but unhealthy screen habits don’t have to be. Small behavioural changes — taking regular breaks, blinking more, spending time outdoors and getting periodic eye examinations — can go a long way towards keeping our eyes comfortable and our vision healthy in an increasingly digital world.

(The author is Chairman & Managing Director, Centre for Sight Group of Eye Hospitals)