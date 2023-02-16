scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Toddler, who fell and was submerged in washing machine for 15 minutes, lives again

Doctors revive one-and-a-half-year-old from acute pneumonia, resort to multi-disciplinary approach

washing machineImmediate medical management and a multi-disciplinary approach saved toddlers life. (Representational image/Pixabay)
A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler, who got adventurous, climbed a chair and toppled over into a soap-water filled washing machine, the lid of which was open, has got a second lease of life despite being submerged for 15 minutes.

Dr Rahul Nagpal, Director of Neonatology and Pediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, and his team of doctors revived the child, who was rushed to the emergency room in an extremely critical condition. Immediate medical management and a multi-disciplinary approach saved his life. And his distressed mother, who had left the lid open to get more clothes from another room, has now heaved a sigh of relief.

The baby was unconscious when he was brought to the hospital. He was unresponsive, had turned blue and was barely able to breathe. His heart rate was feeble and there was no pulse or BP. He was immediately provided oxygen support and a warm environment, after which he was shifted to the paediatric intensive care Unit with ventilator support. He remained there on assisted ventilation for seven days.

Giving details of the case, Dr Nagpal said, “It was indeed a miracle that the baby survived. Many organs of the child were compromised due to soap water penetration, including electrolyte imbalance. A CT brain was done to access any neurological complications. The child was given necessary antibiotics and IV fluid support after which, he started recovering. He gradually started recognising his mother and was taken off the ventilator. The baby was in paediatric ICU for seven days, after which he was shifted to the ward, where he remained for 12 days.”

Dr Himanshi Joshi, Consultant-Paediatrics, said, “As the child was submerged in soap water for a long time in the washing machine, he developed chemical pneumonitis — inflammation due to aspiration of alkaline soap water, which later led to bacterial pneumonia. Complicating matters, he also suffered from gastrointestinal infection. The child is now better and under follow-up treatment.”

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 15:41 IST
