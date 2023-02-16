There’s indeed magic in mushrooms, says study: They boost memory and ease anxiety

Did you know that mushrooms can help you improve memory and boost brain health? Well, researchers from the University of Queensland have discovered an active compound from an edible mushroom that boosts nerve growth and enhances memory.

They have found these enhancing properties in the lion’s mane mushrooms, which are large, white and shaggy, resembling a lion’s mane as they grow. These are edible mushrooms that have been used for centuries in traditional medicine for their health-promoting properties. This functional food contains bioactive substances that have many beneficial effects on the body, especially the brain, heart and gut. So, the new research confirms this traditional logic. It is also in line with earlier research by the National University of Singapore (NUS) near Clementi which found that eating mushrooms early could help preserve cognitive function in late adulthood.

Researchers have made a promising discovery in the field of cognitive science by identifying an active compound known as hericenones that’s found in this variety of mushrooms. They have found that the mushroom extract and its active components greatly increase the size of growth cones, which are particularly important for brain cells to sense their environment and make new connections with other neurons in the brain. In other words, the mushroom extracts promote neuron projections, extending and connecting to other neurons. This means these components can stimulate the growth and repair of nerve cells, also known as neurons. They may protect against dementia, relieve mild depression, anxiety and speed up recovery from nervous system injuries. They could further treat and protect against neurodegenerative cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

These mushrooms are nutrient-dense and low in calories, so they can be easily incorporated in your daily diet. Apart from their potent bioactive components, these are also a rich source of fibres, vitamins and minerals, including potassium, copper and vitamin B5. They can be used as a healthy component in stir-fried vegetables, steamed salads, risotto, pasta, soups, stew, gravies or steeped in teas. These mushrooms can be dried to increase their shelf life and then rehydrated at the time of a dish preparation.

While further research is needed to fully understand the effects of hericenones on cognitive function, it is important to note that consumption of lion’s mane mushrooms should not be solely relied upon as a cure for cognitive impairments or neurodegenerative diseases. A healthy lifestyle which includes balanced meals, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and stress management is essential for maintaining cognitive health.