The baby food trap: How ‘healthy’ labels can mislead parents

Parents can make informed decisions with a few practical checks

Written by: Simrat Kathuria
3 min readFeb 16, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Products which carry the label “no added sugar” still contain sweetness because manufacturers use both fruit juice concentrates and corn syrup solids (File photo/Canva)Products which carry the label “no added sugar” still contain sweetness because manufacturers use both fruit juice concentrates and corn syrup solids (File photo/Canva)
Make us preferred source on Google

Many packaged baby foods marketed as “healthy” may contain hidden sugars and ultra-processed ingredients that can shape a child’s taste preferences and long-term health. Brightly packaged baby cereals, fruit pouches, snack puffs and flavoured yoghurts use “natural”, “organic” and “doctor recommended” labels to advertise their nutritional value and reassure parents. Fact is packaged baby food today contains artificial additives and highly processed components.

What makes baby food ultra-processed?

The majority of packaged baby foods contain unhealthy components because they undergo multiple processing steps and include ingredients which people normally do not prepare at home. Baby food products contain refined flour, fruit concentrates, added sugars, flavour enhancers, stabilisers and preservatives. Flavoured cereals contain maltodextrin and added sugars. Fruit purees use concentrates as their main ingredient instead of whole fruit. Ready-to-eat snack puffs use refined starches as their main ingredient.

What are additives that parents should know about?

Products which carry the label “no added sugar” still contain sweetness because manufacturers use both fruit juice concentrates and corn syrup solids as well as glucose-based ingredients as sweetening components. Early exposure to sugary flavours can shape taste preferences which lead to increased sweet food consumption as children grow into adulthood.

The term “natural flavour” refers to a flavouring which has undergone natural production methods but allows for laboratory-created substances to be used as its ingredients. The combination of stabilisers and gums creates a permanent product texture which helps maintain product quality during storage, yet offers no dietary value to consumers.

How to read labels smartly

Parents can make informed decisions with a few practical checks. The ingredient list shows all components which follow the order of their quantity. The product contains high levels of processing when sugar and syrups together with fruit concentrate and refined flour appear at the start of the ingredient list.

The hidden sugars require monitoring. Added sweetness results from using terms such as dextrose, glucose syrup, malt extract and corn solids. Products with fewer ingredients are generally less processed.

Toddler snacks require caution. The biscuits, puffs and sweetened yoghurts which companies sell to children actually have the same nutritional value that resembles junk food.

Why early nutrition matters

Story continues below this ad

Infancy is not just the time for both physical development and brain maturation; it also establishes a child’s food habits. Babies require nutrient-dense foods that contain vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and proteins because they need more than just caloric intake. Fresh foods contain higher amounts of essential nutrients than any product. Remember, baby foods are part of a system that starts to eliminate whole food choices through its gradual process. Nutrition is a key pillar of foundational health and lays the template for how our health is going to be in our adult years.

Is home-made food better?

Home-prepared meals enable complete management of all components used in cooking. The combinations of mashed fruits and steamed vegetables, dal, khichdi, curd and soft-cooked grains deliver essential nutrition and contain no artificial ingredients.

The best choice for packaged food is to select products that contain only one ingredient and undergo minimal processing, such as plain vegetable purees and unsweetened cereals, which contain no added flavours.

The simplest ingredient list remains the safest selection.

(Kathuria is a clinical dietician)

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How a hi-tech cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur
Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Yogita Aaryamann
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
AI impact summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
Yogita Aaryamann
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement